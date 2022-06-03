Tennis Job Listing: Elite Three-Day Team Tennis Coaching Opportunity In Florida

We are seeking tennis coaches to coach in a special invitational team tennis event in Florida. The responsibilities would be for on-court coaching and general team organization, administration and recruitment for a two-day competition. Attributes that we are looking for in candidates are as follows:

– accomplished career as a competitive player (juniors, college or pro at any level) or accomplished career as a successful coach or college or pro players at any level.

– able to properly identify and recruit talented (about 8 UTR level and higher) girls/womens team members based on organization’s specific criteria

– be a successful leader and organizer, good public speaker, a good promoter on social media, comfortable speaking to media and for television interviews and podcasts

– Prefer someone Florida based or with Florida ties

COMPENSATION: To be discussed, based on qualifications

TIME COMMITMENT: The actual in-person responsibilities would be in South/Central Florida for three days with remote work leading into the event

This will be an opportunity with somewhat of a high profile and will provide a decent promotional platform for the selected individuals.

Please email resume with some thoughts you may have on the opportunity or yourself to TennisGrandstand@gmail.com with the words COACHING APPLICATION on the subject line.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]