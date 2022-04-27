Draw announced for Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis have announced the draw for the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022, which was conducted today in Malaga.

The group stage will be held across four cities – Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia – on 14-18 September 2022. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knock-out stage, which will take place at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Malaga on 21-27 November 2022.

The full draw is listed below:

Group A, Bologna Italy:

Croatia (1)

Italy (*)

Argentina

Sweden

Group B

Valencia, ESP

Spain (2) (*)

Canada

Serbia

Korea, Rep.

Group C

Hamburg, GER

France (3)

Germany (*)

Belgium

Australia

Group D

Glasgow, GBR

USA (4)

Great Britain (*)

Kazakhstan

Netherlands

(#) = seeded nation; (*) host nation

The draw for the knock-out stage also took place today, with the four group winners drawn against the four group runners-up. Teams competing in the same group will not be able to meet again until the final.

Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022 Quarter-finals

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group D

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B

Runner-up Group C v Winner Group D

Runner-up Group A v Winner Group B

