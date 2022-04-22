Here’s Why the Elderly Should Play More Tennis

Tennis is a sport that is enjoyed by people of all ages, its popularity being of no surprise, but it can be especially beneficial for seniors. From physical stimulation to companionship, here are three reasons why the elderly should play tennis.

Companionship

A major problem for the elderly is loneliness and isolation. More and more seniors are resorting to social media or the more effective moving to assisted living facilities as a means of combating this. Playing tennis is an underrated way to find companionship.

Playing with old friends can help to combat this feeling by providing much-needed social interaction. Playing tennis can also help people to make new friends and stay connected with the community.

Here are tips for making friends on the tennis court:

Talk to people before and after your match.

Join a tennis club or league.

Play mixed doubles so you can interact with people of the opposite sex.

Participate in social events hosted by your local tennis club.

Physical Activity

With age comes physical limitations, making it tempting to live a sedentary life. Yet exercise prevents a myriad of age-related diseases- like osteoporosis, and heart disease – and playing tennis is a great way to get moving. Even if you are not competitive, simply hitting the ball around with a friend can provide some much-needed physical activity.

However, if you’re new to tennis or getting back into the game after a long break, start slowly and build up your stamina over time. This is important to prevent injuries. Also, be sure to warm up before playing, also to prevent injuries.

Mental Stimulation

A brutal effect of age is the gradual loss of cognitive and mental function. Playing tennis can help to keep your mind sharp as you age. Playing tennis requires split-second decisions and quick movements, so the mental benefits include improved memory, concentration, and problem-solving skills.

In fact, studies have found that people who play tennis have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease than those who do not play any sports.

To get the most out of this, you can try things like memorizing the plays. Memorizing the plays of your favorite tennis players can help to keep your mind sharp. Likewise, watching matches with a friend and discussing the strategies used by each player will stimulate your brain.

You can even take this a step further and start reading about tennis. From its history to its most famous players, to the best playing techniques. Nothing stimulates the mind quite like reading.

So get out on the court and start playing! Regardless of your age or skill level, tennis provides an enjoyable way to get some exercise, get some mental stimulation, and socialize with both old and new friends. Even if you don’t win every match, you can still have a good time.

Senior Tennis

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]