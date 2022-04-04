Carlos Alcaraz wins first Masters in Miami, confirms wonderkid status

Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Masters title in Miami and hereby confirms that he is the new wonderkid in tennis. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-5 6-4.

By winning the Miami tournament Alcaraz is the 2nd youngest player to ever win a Masters title. Only Michael Chang, (Toronto, 1990) and Rafael Nadal (Monte Carlo, 2005) were younger when they won a tournament in this highly prestigious category in professional tennis. The Masters tournament are directly placed under Grand Slam tournaments.

Alcaraz, who is of this week is the number 11 on the ATP Tour rankings, also reached the semi finals of the Indian Wells tournament, another prestigious Masters’ tournament and also considered to be the fifth Grand Slam, gave all he got and then some in Miami to win the third title of his career.

Alcaraz, who was born in Murcia, Spain was pleasantly surprised by coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who went back to Spain due to the passing of his father.

Alcaraz has a rusty start

Alcaraz did not want to disappoint his Ferrero with whom he has been collaborating in 2019, and may have felt some pressure because he was off to a rusty start with a lot of unforced errors.

Casper Ruud, who also played his first Masters finale like Alcaraz, happily took advantage of the bad start of the Spanish youngster. The Norwegian, number seven in the world, took a 4-1 lead but Alcaraz rejuvenated his game and took the first set with 7-5.

Alcaraz put more variety in his game and dominated Ruud. The Spaniard took a quick 3-0 lead in the second set and won the set and match swiftly by hitting matchpoint on a lovegame.

Alcaraz became the youngest Miami tournament ever and broke the “Spanish curse”. Sergi Bruguera, Carlos Moya, David Ferrer and Rafael Nadal (5x) also reached the finals of the prestigious Miami tournament but there never was a Spanish winner.

A tribute to Juan Carlos Ferrero

“Eduardo always with us,” he wrote on the lens with a heart before acknowledging his coach’s gesture of attending the final in his speech. “Juan Carlos came yesterday, it’s a tough moment for him and I want to say thank you to him for coming to stay with me in this important moment for me, for my career,” the newly-crowned Miami Open said. “It’s pretty amazing to share this with you.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]