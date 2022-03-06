Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram Put Team USA Over The Top In Davis Cup Win Over Colombia In Reno

An American doubles team of Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram was too much for a Colombian doubles team missing Robert Farah, as the American tandem overwhelmed Juan Sebastian Cabal and substitute Nicolas Barrientos to clinch victory in this Qualifying tie and punch the USA’s ticket to the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals Group Stages in September.

Sock and Ram won their second straight Davis Cup doubles match together, 6-4, 6-3, as Barrientos was tabbed to sub in for Farah, who had a neck injury. Tommy Paul finished the tie with a 7-5, 7-6(4) win over Nicolas Mejia in a dead singles match.

The Americans will be one of the 16 teams competing in the Group Stages of the 2022 Finals September 14-18 in a location yet to be announced. The top eight nations from the Group Stage advance to the knockout stage of the Finals November 23-27, also in a location yet to be announced, that will crown this year’s Davis Cup champion.

Friday Results

Sebastian Korda (USA) d. Nicolas Mejia (COL), 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA) d. Alejandro Gonzalez (COL), 6-1, 6-0

Saturday Results

Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram (USA) d. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Nicolas Barrientos (COL), 6-3, 6-4

Tommy Paul (USA) d. Nicolas Mejia (COL), 7-5, 7-6(4)

U.S. Davis Cup Team In Reno (photo via Mike Lawrence / USTA)

