Rafael Nadal wins Acapulco for fourth time

Rafael Nadal has won the ATP tournament in Acapulco for the fourth time in his career. The Spaniard beat Cameron Norrie in the finale and didn’t give anything away in a two setter 6-4, 6-4.

Nadal lost only six points on his own serve. In the second set he was less dominant with his service but that never got him into any trouble against British Norrie.

At the age of 35, Rafael Nadal has his best season start ever. Nadal won the Australian Open, won Mexico and won all of his 15 matches. The Spaniard played his 128th finale of which he has won 91 and maintains an 11 finales winning streak.

Rafael Nadal is close to reaching historical top three

With his 91st title, Nadal is close to being on par with Ivan Lendl. The American of Czech origins, won 94 ATP Tour titles between 1978 and 1994.

Only two players have won more tournaments. Roger Federer has 103 tournament victories on his name. And the list is completed by American Jimmy Connors who has won 109 tournaments between 1972 and 1996.

This perfect season start of Nadal is extra impressive when you consider that the Spaniard only came back this January, 2022 after a big foot injury and on top of that was infected with the nasty Coronavirus.

On January 30, Nadal wrote history by winning his 21st Grand Slam tournament. In an exciting and tense final versus Daniil Medvedev, Nadal fought his way to that historical victory in five sets.

In Acapulco Nadal and Medvedev replayed in the semi finals but this time Nadal beat Medvedev in two sets. Medvedev is the current number 1 in the world as of February 28th, 2022.

Y con ustedes… la foto oficial de nuestro CAMPEÓN del #AMT2022 @RafaelNadal 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SRIwHr23Wk — Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 27, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]