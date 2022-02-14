New Look Mixed Format Set For Champions Series Tennis

The 2022 Champions Series Tennis circuit will kick off Saturday, March 5 with a new look mixed format featuring men’s and women’s legends competing throughout the year for prize money and the season-long points championship.

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, and Eugenie Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up, will join former world No. 11 Sam Querrey and 2000 Olympic silver medalist and former world No. 2 Tommy Haas in the year’s opening event Saturday, March 5 at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Querrey and Kenin will play as a team against Haas and Bouchard, each playing a set of singles and then pairing for a deciding mixed doubles match.

Each event will feature $75,000 in prize money with $50,000 going to the winning team and $25,000 to the runner-up. The winning team members will each be awarded 100 ranking points towards the season-long championship. Each player will also be awarded 100 ranking points for participating in the event and an additional 100 ranking points for each match victory.

“Through the years, the most frequent feedback we have received from our fans and sponsors is that they would love to see doubles and they also would love to see women play, so that led us to creating this new exciting format showcasing both,” said Jon Venison, Co-President of InsideOut Sports & Entertainment, the organization that founded and runs Champions Series Tennis.

Champions Series Tennis will also stage events in 2022 in Dallas, St. Louis, The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Orlando and other sites to be announced. Full player fields and event dates will be announced in the near future.

For the Sherwood Country Club event, the event will start with “Play with the Pros” fan experiences from 10am to 12pm, followed by a “Player Party Experience” and a “Backstage Experience.” Querrey and Haas will kick off match play at 2 pm, followed by Kenin and Bouchard and concluding with the mixed doubles match. Champions Series Tennis began in 2005 and over the last 16 years has featured some of the greatest names in men’s tennis, including Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Jim Courier, Michael Chang among others. Courier won the first Champions Series Tennis event held in 2005 in Houston at the Westside Tennis Club.

ABOUT INSIDEOUT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT InsideOut Sports + Entertainment is a Los Angeles based producer of proprietary events and promotions founded in 2004 by former world No. 1 and Hall of Fame tennis player Jim Courier and former SFX and Clear Channel executive Jon Venison. In 2005, InsideOut launched its signature property, the Champions Series, a collection of tournaments featuring the greatest names in tennis over the age of 30. In addition, InsideOut produces many other successful events including “Legendary Night” exhibitions, The World Series of Beach Volleyball and numerous corporate outings. Since inception, InsideOut Sports + Entertainment has raised over $5 million for charity. In 2014, InsideOut Sports + Entertainment merged with Horizon Media, the largest privately held media services agency in the world. For more information, please log on to www.InsideOutSE.com or ChampionsSeriesTennis.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

