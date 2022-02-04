Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enter Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal want to play together for the third time in the Laver Cup, named after tennis legend Rod Laver. The two legendary players want to play for Team Europe, naturally, and will face a team that consists of players from the rest of the world.

According to Roger Federer, Nadal messaged him to ask if he was interested in playing doubles in London. Federer said yes and said he is looking forward to a comeback of “Fedal”. Now the only person left to be convinced to have these two veterans to play doubles is none other than Swedish tennislegend Bjorn Börg.

The interview with Roger Federer clearly showed that the Swiss still has high hopes of a succesful return to the ATP tennis tour. Federer has been sidelined with knee injuries since 2021. 35 year old Nadal has also had his fair share of injuries but has made a triumphant return and even won the Australian Open, which is also his 21st Grand Slam title.

The two legends participated in the Laver Cup back in 2017 and 2019. Federer took part in 2018 but Nadal didn’t. Last year both Federer and Nadal didn’t participate when the European team beat the World Team with 14-1 in Boston.

Will Federer ever return to the tour?

Federer said that he will tell people on whether or not he will make his comeback to the ATP Tour.

He has indicated that he is still 100% motivated and he has interesting and important months ahead of him. The 20 time Grand Slam winner who had knee surgery last summer, has dropped to the 30th place on the ATP Tour rankings. Rafael Nadal is back to the number five position after winning the Australian Open.

It is unclear on whether or not Novak Djokovic will participate in the Laver Cup. The current number one of the world played in 2018 for the first and last time. “The Big Three” never played together in Team Europe.

The Laver Cup will be played on September 23, 24 and 25 in London. The program consists of three single player matches and a doubles match and the teams consists of eight players.

If you want a good read for this winter then check out the book The Days of Roger Federer by none other than the Roger Federer of tennis publishing Randy Walker.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]