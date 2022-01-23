Max Cressy, Sebi Korda, Jenson Brooksby and Four Former Champions To Play Delray Beach Open

While eyes are currently on the Australian Open, the tennis world will soon be shifting focus to the U.S. and Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com where four former champions – Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018), Kevin Anderson (2012) and Kei Nishikori (2008) – are among the players who have entered the 30th anniversary tournament set for Feb. 11-20.

“We are thrilled to welcome an incredible field of players for our 30th anniversary event, ” Tournament Director Mark Baron said. “It is exciting to bring back many of our fan favorites in addition to some of the ATP Tour’s rising stars who will be making their debuts in Delray Beach.”

Tickets are available at YellowTennisBall.com and at the on-site box office (561-330-6000, 30 NW 1st Ave., Delray Beach FL 33444), with individual tickets starting at just $33. Seating options range from on-court “Best Seats in the House” and covered Veranda seating to reserved seats and courtside box seats, all with backs and armrests.

Here is an overview of the 2022 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com field:

• Four former Delray Beach Open champions (Opelka – 2020, Tiafoe – 2018, Anderson – 2012, Nishikori – 2008)

• Three former Delray Beach Open finalists (Korda – 2021, Gojowczyk – 2018, Anderson– 2014 )

• Six players making their Delray Beach Open debuts (Daniel Altmaier, Jenson Brooksby, Maxime Cressy, James Duckworth, Marcos Giron, Oscar Otte)

• Three players who won ATP Tour Titles in 2021 (Anderson– Newport, Korda – Parma, Cameron Norrie – Los Cabos + ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells)

• Five players who reached the 2021 US Open Round of 16 (Brooksby, Gojowczyk, Opelka, Otte, Tiafoe)

• Eight countries represented

• Seven players aged 25 or younger (Youngest is 20-year-old Brandon Nakashima)

• Seven players aged 30 or older (Oldest is 37-year-old Andreas Seppi)

Below are the players on the 2022 official entry list released Monday:

(ATP Rank) Name Age, Country • Mini Bio

(12) Cameron Norrie 26, Great Britain • Ended last season as World No. 12; 2021 Delray semifinalist

(29) Reilly Opelka 25, USA • Owns a pair of ATP Tour titles; 2020 Delray champion

(34) Frances Tiafoe 23, USA • Posted a career-high 33 match wins in 2021; 2018 Delray champion

(43) Sebastian Korda 21, USA • Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up last season; 2021 Delray finalist

(46) Kei Nishikori 32, Japan • Captured 12 titles; Youngest champion in Delray history in 2008 at 18

(49) James Duckworth 29, Australia • Career-best 22 tour-level wins in 2021; First Delray appearance

(58) Jenson Brooksby 21, USA • Won three ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2021; First Delray appearance

(66) Marcos Giron 28, USA • Former NCAA singles champion at UCLA; First Delray appearance

(68) Brandon Nakashima 20, USA • 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals semifinalist; 2020 Delray quarterfinalist

(69) Adrian Mannarino 33, France • Has made 10 career ATP Tour finals; 2015 Delray semifinalist

(70) Maxime Cressy 24, USA • Reached first Tour-level final earlier this month; First Delray appearance

(73) Jordan Thompson 27, Australia • Surged to 2020 US Open Round of 16; Third Delray appearance

(82) Peter Gojowczyk 32, Germany • 2021 US Open quarterfinalist as a qualifier; 2018 Delray finalist

(87) Daniel Altmaier 23, Germany • Has three ATP Challenger Tour titles; First Delray appearance

(89) John Millman 32, Australia • Beat Federer for 2018 US Open quarterfinals; Fourth time in Delray

(94) Tennys Sandgren 30, USA • Three-time ATP Challenger Tour winner; Second Delray appearance

(96) Oscar Otte 28, Germany • Possesses five ATP Challenger Tour titles; First Delray appearance

(97) Kevin Anderson 35, South Africa • Two-time Major finalist; 2012 Delray champion

(101) Andreas Seppi 37, Italy • Three-time ATP Tour titleholder; 2019 Delray quarterfinalist

(115) Nick Kyrgios 26, Australia • Six-time ATP Tour titleholder; Second time in Delray

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]