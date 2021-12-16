The Highest Earners In Tennis

Tennis is often considered quite a “rich” sport with private courts, pricey coaches, and the huge sponsors that follow the biggest athletes and the biggest tournaments too – it has over time become a rich sport for punters too as many visit the site Canadian-sports-betting.com amongst other options for betting on the biggest tennis events too – with all that comes some impressive earning figures from some of the biggest stars in tennis, but who’s up there as the highest, and what other streams have helped grow funds even further?

Novak Djokovic – It wouldn’t be a list without the world #1 ranking player on the list and Djokovic’s accolades speak for themselves – closing in on 100 singles titles and having 20 grand slams, Djokovic is amongst the most successful of tennis players of all time and earning over $150 million in career winnings. With the addition of big sponsorships from Lacoste which has been extended, and other longer standing deals with Asics, Peugeot, and Head, his true earnings are potentially much higher. At 33 years of age too, Djokovic is still very much in his prime with plenty of further winning opportunities to come too.

Roger Federer – Matching the 20 grand slam titles of Djokovic and having reached over 100 singles wins, Federer one of the most marketable players of all time and considered to be one of the greatest players of all time and has had some incredible endorsements over his long career – at 40 years of age and having faced some troubles in recent years with some surgeries, retirement may be closing in despite his very optimistic hope that this isn’t the case. The Swiss player can still certainly keep up with the top talent in tennis still, however, and may have some great performances left that could yet surprise.

Serena Williams – Another GOAT of the sport racking up 23 grand slam titles and also closing in on the elusive 100 singles wins, and without doubt the best player in woman’s tennis. Much like Federer, she’s also 40 years of age and has faced some difficulties with injury over the past few years with the latest causing her to pull out of the US Open – she may yet have some fantastic performances left yet, but with her sister, Venus, the Williams sisters have helped women’s tennis an immeasurable amount with Serena showing the strength in the singles to boot.

There are some other big names that could always make this list too, Nadal has some great performances still to come, despite issues with injury Murray is always a big contender, and even older players like Pete Sampras still rank highly in the list too – Tennis isn’t short of some fantastic stars, and new ones emerge every year.

