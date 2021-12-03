Why is tennis so good?

Those who are fans of the sport might be confused by such a question, but it is always important to consider novices who have had zero experience with tennis before. Even this notion is hard to comprehend considering tennis is one of the most famous sports on the planet. It is spoken with the same admiration of football, basketball and other sports that share a fair amount of time on the world stage. However, just watching tennis is not enough to appreciate how good a game it is, and those who have always considered trying it out should be urged to get down to their local courts to pick up a racket.

In terms of watching tennis, it is among the greatest spectator sports that people can enjoy. All one must do is consider how many great players of the game there currently is. With elite sportspeople such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and so many more currently active at the same time, tennis fans are simply spoiled as they can consistently watch exciting games at the highest level. Even at lower levels, tennis is exciting to watch. This is because the game has a lot of depth, though it may not seem that way. When two players get into an intense rally, it is always thrilling to see which one will come out on top.

Then there is the matter of actually playing the sport. It might seem daunting for beginners to step onto a court for the first time and they will undoubtedly struggle to return the ball more than a couple of times on their first day. For many though, this is where the love of the game develops. Trying to return the ball over the net becomes an obsession, and players will find that it is satisfying to do so. This feeling is just increased when they hit the perfect shot that the opponent simply cannot return, giving the player points. As a whole, the sport is very suitable for beginners to get into as it is easy to pick up, but hard to master. Players will only need to purchase a cheap racket and tennis balls before they can play too, which is always helpful for those on a budget.

It should now be clear why tennis is enjoyed by so many, and those who were previously sitting on the fence might now be motivated to finally give one of the best sports in the world a try.

