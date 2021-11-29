ATP Champions Tour Bids Adieu To Royal Albert Hall

The ATP Champions Tour’s Champions Tennis at the Royal Albert Hall came to a close on Sunday night, with team Greg taking home the trophy. Across the four days, tennis fans laughed, cheered – and some even had the chance to play – with some of the world’s greatest players, with 2021 wrapping up 24 years of Champions Tennis at the iconic British venue.

During the evening session, Tommy Haas defeated Tomáš Berdych, 4-1, 4-3(1), Xavier Malisse defeated Marcos Baghdatis 4-2, 4-3(2), and the final match of the evening saw Radek Štěpánek defeat Fernando González 4-2, 4-3(0).

At the end of the four day event, Team Greg lifted the trophy above their heads as the clear victors in this year’s tournament, with Team Mark coming in second and Team Goran in third.

Over the last 24 years, Champions Tennis has seen players through the ages who have held the World No. 1 ranking, reached a Grand Slam singles final or been a singles player in a victorious Davis Cup team, compete in a mixture of team and individual events in both singles and doubles.

Across the four days some of the biggest legends of the game took to the stage in front of a full house, including British star and US Open champion Emma Raducanu who faced Romanian and Hamburg European Open winner Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Other stars included British favourite Greg Rusedski, fan favourite Mansour Bahrami, Chilean Fernando González, Spaniard David Ferrer, 2006 Australian Open runner up Marcos Baghdatis, and former doubles number four player Radek Štěpánek. Other players who competed in the tournament include ‘X-Man’ Xavier Malisse, Australian legend Mark Philippoussis, 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomáš Berdych, former top-fiver Thomas Enqvist, former Russian number one Mikhail Youzhny, German Tommy Haas, Swede and Canada Masters winner Mikael Pernfors, and Spaniard Nicolás Almagro.

2021 also marked the last time the tournament was held at the historic Royal Albert Hall.

Paul McCann, VP, Tennis Events at IMG said: “For 24 years we’ve given fans the amazing opportunity to watch their favourite tennis superstars play in the iconic Royal Albert Hall, and this year has been like no other. It’s fantastic to see the players compete on the court again, and for a final time, cheered on by the roar of the packed crowd.”

