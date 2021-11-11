When tennis turns toxic – Deuce

A special announcement for a new book called Deuce written by Tom Kernot. It is a story about the Wimbledon finals, a prize winner and a dark twist!

Dear Readers!

I am excited to let you know about DEUCE, my new tennis-themed Kindle short story. The book is free on Kindle until the end of this Sunday 14th November 2021. Please grab your copy at the links below (the story is available at all Amazon sites globally). I would be very appreciative if you could share this message with friends and family so they can also take advantage of the promotion!



WHEN TENNIS TURNS TOXIC. “Widowed tennis coach Tom Stanley and his three-year-old son Oli both have reason to be excited. It is the day of the mens’ final at Wimbledon and single mum Hannah and her daughter Amy, who goes to nursery with Oli, are coming round to watch the match. Tom has won a bottle of “DEUCE – Strawberries & Seeds”, a limited edition Wimbledon flavour from his favourite juice brand. The four of them enjoy sharing it but as the tennis gets under way, to Tom’s horror, he receives an alert that the whole limited edition batch was poisoned.”

Amazon UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/DEUCE-Short-Story-Tom-Kernot-ebook/dp/B09KVHQHRS/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=deuce+tom+kernot&qid=1635933256&s=digital-text&sr=1-1



Amazon US https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09KVHQHRS?pf_rd_r=N6KQEB4MZ2MPP197TX7N&pf_rd_p=6fc81c8c-2a38-41c6-a68a-f78c79e7253f&pd_rd_r=c94960d1-4979-4329-a8ae-2727d70faf85&pd_rd_w=V71z4&pd_rd_wg=5Le3K&ref_=pd_gw_unk

I don’t have a Kindle – can I still read it? Yes! Either 1) use the Kindle app for smartphone / tablet or 2) use Amazon’s Kindle Cloud Reader (if you select that option when you download the book, the story will open in a new tab in your browser).



Who is DEUCE suitable for? My stories have the usual traits you might find in any bookshop thriller. So, to be safe, I’d only recommend them for adults / 18+ year olds.



A snippet about me. I am a thriller writer and tennis player from Streatham, SW London. I’m 38 and live with my wife, three-year-old son and baby daughter. DEUCE is my third Kindle release. My wife works in the Foreign Office and the other books, The Sunlight Race and Sunlight in Jordan were inspired by postings to Tanzania and Jordan.

If you read DEUCE, I hope you enjoy it! And please do spread the word to others so they can grab their free copy!



Cheers,Tom

