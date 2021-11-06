Tennis Growing Once Again

Tennis was a sport that was hit hard during the pandemic with COVID causing the closure of some major tournaments and also banning fans from attending games due to restrictions that were put in place. Now that lockdowns have been lifted and fans are allowed back to tennis matches again the sport is currently back to being it’s popular best with it now having more fans than ever before.

Many are saying that this is not only due to lockdowns being lifted but also due to new stars coming through the ranks like Emma Raducanu who is only 18 and already won a major title at the U.S. Open. When Emma first entered tournaments no one had any idea of how good she would turn out to be with tennis fans not knowing much about her. One industry that did have an idea about Emma were the bookies who had some great odds on Emma to win matches due to them having a rough idea of her tennis background and talent. This led many to putting some bets on her to win matches with bookies like these options at maximumcasinos.com who also offered some great mid break virtual tennis games for punters to play on whilst waiting for the next set to take place.

Tennis is now becoming more popular amongst young children with a lot of them keen to learn the sport instead of taking up other popular sports like football, rugby or netball. Tennis is being taught more at local schools due to the recent rise in the game with tennis now being seen as one of the most popular sports across the world, so you can see why so many young children are now eager to take up the sports after watching Raducanu dominate the U.S. Open. A lot of young tennis fans are wanting to follow in her footsteps after seeing her as a role model from her great success recently. There are more local tennis clubs being built to help produce the next line of world class talent and to also help give younger children the opportunity to learn such a great sport with there not being that many local tennis clubs compared to the likes of football, rugby, netball and other sports tennis has always been seen past compared to these other sports, until now.

Emma Raducanu

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]