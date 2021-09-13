2021 U.S. Open Completes “Greatest Return”

Following a 2020 US Open that was contested without spectators for the first time, the 2021 US Open welcomed back fans and all competitions for an event that lived up to its billing of the ‘Greatest Return,’ on the court and off.

Among the highlights from the 2021 US Open:

On-the-Court

• Two new MAJOR singles champions were crowned in 25-year old Daniil Medvedev (RUS) and 18-year old Emma Raducanu (GBR). Raducanu defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez (CAN) in the first all-teenage US Open women’s final since 1999 to become the youngest US Open women’s singles champion since Serena Williams that year. Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic (SRB), who was bidding to win the first ‘Calendar Grand Slam’ since 1969.

• Led by Raducanu and Fernandez, teenagers took the US Open by storm, including 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest man to reach the US Open quarterfinals in the Open Era. Further, 17-year-old American Robin Montgomery won the girls’ junior singles and doubles titles, the first American to accomplish that since Lindsay Davenport in 1992.

• Dylan Alcott (AUS) and Diede de Groot (NED) each completed the ‘Golden Slam’ in wheelchair tennis, having won their respective events – Alcott in quad singles and de Groot in women’s singles – in all four majors and the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, the British wheelchair men’s doubles team of Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett became the first team to win the Calendar Grand Slam in wheelchair men’s doubles.

• Marking one of the most competitive tournaments in history, 36 five-set matches were played – the most ever at a US Open.

Attendance

• Total attendance for the 2021 US Open was 631,134 – 85 percent of 2019’s record-setting attendance of 737,919.

Digital and Social

• The US Open’s social media channels set a record with over 500 million total interactions and video views, while the US Open’s Instagram account surpassed 2 million followers.

• Nearly 9 million (8.9 million) unique devices visited USOpen.org and the US Open App over the two weeks, while total traffic to USOpen.org was up by 1 percent over 2019.

Food and Beverage

• 189,942 signature Honey Deuce drinks were sold throughout the two weeks of the main draw.



Celebrities

• The tournament opened and closed in star-studded fashion, beginning with the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala, which raised a record $2 million amid the likes of Alec Baldwin, Vera Wang, Daymond John and Lindsey Vonn.

• Meanwhile, Sunday’s men’s final featured a celebrity lineup befitting a Gala event, featuring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Kate Hudson, Lupita Nyong’o, Gayle King, Rosario Dawson, Spike Lee, Frank Ocean, Jon Hamm, James Corden, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Rami Malek, Claire Danes, Megan Rapinoe, Maria Sharapova, Diane von Furstenburg, Sharon Stone, John Krasinski, Rosario Dawson and Jamie Foxx, among many others.

US Open 2021

Like this: Like Loading...