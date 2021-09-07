Botic van de Zandschulp is the revelation of the US Open 2021

Botic van de Zandschulp has become the tournament revelation of the US Open 2021. Van de Zandschulp defeated world number 14 Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the US Open 2021 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 and thus continues his fairy tale run.

And noone is more surprised than van de Zandschulp is himself. If you had told him a month ago that he would reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam then he would have gladly said “I’ll take it!” while shaking your hand.

After he defeated Schwartzman, he said he got a little nervous but after three and a half hours he still managed to pull in the win that was needed to set up a clash with Daniil Medvedev.

Van de Zandschulp is happy with his overall performance at the US Open 2021 so far. His serve is working well and his rally’s are constant. But most of all , his mental game is great. Van de Zandschulp has managed to deal with lost matchpoints in that fourth set of the match versus Schwartzman. A line he hopes to continue in the upcoming match versus Daniil Medvedev.

Former dutch greats praise van de Zandschulp

Former dutch great Marcella Mesker praises van de Zandschulp’s advancements at the US Open 2021. Mesker finds his tennis phenomenal and praises his core qualities: ability to score, stamina, light footwork and all the power of a man his size.

Next to that Mesker observes that van de Zandschulp’s tennis instinct is what makes his game so great. Volleys at the net, lobs, stop volleys and dropshots. And then another forehand or an ace. His game is so complete, she said.

Coach Schapers praises but remains critical of his pupil

Michiel Schapers praises his pupil’s recent performances but remains critical of his game. There are a lot of areas where his protege can improve himself. For instance his first serve is one of the areas that could use some improvement. It needs a little more slice, coach Schapers said. When his first serve fails then van de Zandschulp loses his cool. Calming him down is tough sometimes for van de Zandschulp’s team. But he managed regain his composure versus Schwartzman. Which is impressive.

When asked where he got his game from Schapers said that the best move the 25 year old made was rejoining the KNLTB, the dutch Tennis Association. From there on out his game improved over the past two years since rejoining.

But Meskers is of the opinion that he managed to flip the switch when he was quarantined at the Australian Open 2021. He was in solitary confinement because he was on a coronaflight. She is of the opinion that van de Zandschulp had confidence booster at that time and thought to himself: I can do this, I can beat players from the top 10 and top 20.

The US Open means you made it big, financially

And that is exactly the case for van de Zandschulp. He reached the quarterfinals which means that he has won $425,000 USD so far. A great amount of money because with that money you can sit back and make a plan of action to see where to go after the US Open ends. Whereever that is.

On top of that, reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open also means that your marketability goes up and van de Zandschulp will probably get a few endorsements.

What does he think of all this? “I have to say I think before the tournament no one expected me to reach the quarterfinals,” he said. “I think they’re amazed and, hopefully, proud.”

