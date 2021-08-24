The Tennis Channel live starts US Open at August 30

Tennis Channel’s coverage of the 2021 US Open will feature daily lead-in show Tennis Channel Live at the US Open and more than 150 hours of encore matches during the two-week event. The action gets underway Monday, Aug. 30, the first day of play at tennis’ fourth and final major of the season. Tennis Channel Live at the US Open begins at 10 a.m. ET, an hour before matches start, with match encores airing at 12 a.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 31. This 10 a.m. live-show/12 a.m. encore-matches schedule will be in place most days of the event.



Tennis Channel Live at the US Open is an hourlong lead in to each day’s play. In addition to highlights from the day before and previews of the matches ahead, the program offers analysis, interviews and special reports. Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76) is part of the team and won the 1998 singles and 1997 doubles titles at the event during her playing days. Award-winning announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) will host Tennis Channel Live at the US Open. Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim), of Sports Illustrated and CBS 60 Minutes, will offer his thoughts and provide feature stories during the tournament.



The show will run at 10 a.m. ET from Monday, Aug. 30, through Wednesday, Sept. 8. A championship-weekend edition will take place at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, prior to the network’s encore coverage of the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively.



Matches on Tennis Channel will be called by decorated, longtime network play-by-play voice Brett Haber (@BrettHaber). He will be joined by former player and coach Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone), who reached the US Open doubles final in 1990. Same-day encores begin at 12 a.m. and run up to the 10 a.m. live show from Tuesday, Aug. 31, through Thursday, Sept. 9. Later that same Thursday, at 11 p.m. ET, Tennis Channel will show encores of both women’s singles semifinals. Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. ET, will see encores of the men’s singles semifinals and doubles final. The women’s singles final will premier on the channel at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, with the men’s singles championship at that same time Sunday, Sept. 12.

Following the conclusion of the women’s and men’s singles finals the network will immediately show each a second time.





Digital Coverage

Tennis Channel’s US Open telecast is available on mobile devices through authenticated streaming on the network’s app. Tennis Channel Plus – the channel’s digital-subscription streaming service – will offer a playlist of “Americans in Action,” as well as matches from this tennis season and classic matches from others.



The recently relaunched Tennis.com website and app will offer highlights, scores, updated tournament information, daily orders of play, live blogs, statistics and stories from the network’s Tennis Magazine reporters. It will also host “FanSlam,” the network’s free US Open fantasy game. Fans can access the new site/app at http://tnns.co/app. Tennis Channel’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will keep viewers up to date with content throughout the event.

Like this: Like Loading...