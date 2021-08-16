Bloomberg and Tennis Channel air Western & Southern Open

Beginning today, Bloomberg Television & Radio and Tennis Channel will produce and exchange exclusive daily news updates, to air every Monday through Friday during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Aug 16-20, 2021) and the US Open in New York City (Aug 30 – Sept 11, 2021).

Each morning before 10:00 a.m. ET, Bloomberg Television & Radio will present their audiences with a simulcast of Tennis Channel’s one-minute report, recapping the previous day’s tournament activity and previewing the day ahead. Around 7:00 p.m. ET, Tennis Channel will air a minute-long market recap from Bloomberg Television & Radio. The daily packages, exclusively produced for Tennis Channel and Bloomberg Television & Radio’s respective audiences, will be presented by each network’s on-air talent.

“The natural synergy of interests among Bloomberg Television & Radio and Tennis Channel’s audiences provides the perfect opportunity to deliver news and information benefitting our respective viewers and listeners,” said Al Mayers, Global Head of Bloomberg Television and Radio.

“Bloomberg Television & Radio and Tennis Channel reach similar audiences, and we think content that keeps both informed of what’s happening in tennis and in the financial industry will be well received,” said Neil Roberts, executive director, marketing, Tennis Channel. “We’re really happy to launch this exchange with Bloomberg Television & Radio during two of the summer’s most important tournaments.”

This year marks the first time Tennis Channel will be the exclusive U.S. television and streaming home of the Western & Southern Open. As a men’s ATP Masters 1000 and women’s Premier 5 competition, it awards more rankings points than most events on the annual pro calendar. The tournament is known for its strong field of top-ranked men’s and women’s players from around the world who, in addition to seeking rankings points, use Cincinnati to get acclimated to the same time zone and court surface they will face at the subsequent US Open. Tennis Channel’s first-ball-to-last coverage will include more than 70 hours of matches on television and an on-site desk for player interviews, special reports, analysis and commentary.

