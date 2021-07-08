Who Are The Top Tennis Players In The World?

Tennis is just an incredible sport loved by many. There are a couple of names that come into mind when you think of tennis. these men and women have achieved a lot in the world of tennis.

Ashleigh Barty

At the age of 25, she is one of the best players in tennis to date. the player started playing at the early age of 5.

Since then she has participated in several tournaments including the grand slam as well as the Australian open among many others. She won the grand slam. Also, she has won other eleven singles titles as well as doubles in her career.

This is one of the greatest players of tennis looking at the men’s edition. born in Serbia he has 19 grand slams to his name to date among many other wins.

He has been the number 1 player for over 328 weeks. In his career, Novak has participated in all of the prestigious tournaments. Talk of the Wimbledon tournament currently unde4rway and many others.

Serena Williams

The American professional tennis player is one of the best in the world. To date, she has 23 grand slams to her name.

Together with her sister Venus, they have maintained a world record when it comes to tennis. Currently this year this is the first time that Serena has failed to make it to the third round in the Wimbledon tournament.

Rafael Nadal

The Spanish player is one o the best in tennis. to date, Nadal has 20 grand slams to his name amongst many other titles. He has remained on top of the list of the best players for more than 10 years.

Conclusion

Tennis is one exciting sport with a number o tournaments throughout the year. These tournaments then determine the rankings with so many names coming up each year of the greatest players of tennis.

