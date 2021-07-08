What Are The Best Tennis Tournaments In The World?

Tennis is ranked as one of the best sports in the world. there are a lot of tournaments that one can enjoy following in the world of tennis. Here are some of the major ones that some popular names in the sport take part in.

Australian Open

Established in 1905 it's one of the oldest tournaments still in existence. It's also known as the grand slam of Asia. Slated for January every year in Melbourne it's open for both men and women. Not to leave out those who are disabled, the tournament also has a category for wheelchair players.

Lately, the name Novak Djokovic has been on everyone lips seeing how much he is dominating in the tournament . He made history for having so many spectators in all the tennis tournaments.

US Open

Played on the hardcourt this is also one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis. When it was established in 1881 it was known as the US national championship and back then only men could compete.

This was later changed with the coming in of the women’s edition in 1887. The tournament has five major events and it takes place each year from August to September. Queens in new york is where the finals are held every year.

Summer Games Tennis Tournament

This was established in 1896 and since then the playground has been changing. the tournament is well known for occasionally changing its courts. It all depends on the Olympic games for each year. sometimes it played on grass and clay courts. This may be an advantage to some players and not to some.

Wimbledon

Established in 1877 this is one of the prestigious tournaments .played on the grass courts in London. It’s played from June to July. All the payers are expected to be dressed in white as they play.

These are some of the amazing tournaments to look out for in tennis.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon Picture by:Florian Eisele/AELTC

