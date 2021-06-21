Andy Murray Will Be Looking Good In Wimbledon Return

Andy Murray returns to Wimbledon this summer competing in an innovative merino wool performance kit developed by AMC in collaboration with The Woolmark Company.

The first-of-its-kind wool blend tennis apparel collection has been engineered with Merino wool to enhance athletic performance.

Andy Murray commented: “I’ve been testing the kit for a few months now and am really happy with how it feels and performs. I work closely with the designers on every piece and give regular feedback. For me, the technical performance is vital. It’s also very important the kit is sustainable and I like the fact it looks and feels a bit different.”

Stuart McCullough, The Woolmark Company’s Managing Director, said: “The launch of this innovative kit elevates Merino wool to an entirely new level of performance on a global stage and demonstrates that Merino wool garments are both stylish and capable of use in an elite sporting environment.”

Merino wool is the world’s original performance fibre. No other fibre can match all of its natural benefits with exceptional breathability, thermoregulation and supreme softness next to the skin, helping players keep cool and comfortable on court. The fibre’s excellent natural elasticity is ideal for stretching and the natural odour resistance abilities ensure players stay feeling fresher for longer. Importantly, it is also gentle on the planet due to it being a 100 per cent natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre.

When not playing online casino games, Andy will wear the Merino wool garments during his training for Wimbledon and for all matches during the tournament. The collection is being launched globally to coincide with the tournament, which starts on June 28. Please visit www.castore.com/AMC for more details.

About AMC:

AMC is a premium tennis clothing brand, created by Andy Murray and Castore. Andy works with the designers on every piece, with technical performance at the heart of the process. He’s involved in the testing of the products and jointly owns the business with Castore.

www.castore.com/AMC

About the Woolmark Company

The Woolmark Company is the global authority on wool. Through our extensive network of relationships spanning the international textile and fashion industries, we highlight Australian wool’s position as the ultimate natural fibre and premier ingredient in luxury apparel.

The Woolmark logo is one of the world’s most recognised and respected brands, providing assurance of the highest quality, and representing pioneering excellence and innovation from farm through to finished product.

The Woolmark Company is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of about 60,000 woolgrowers that help fund the company.

For kingjohnnie casino online, try your best shot!

Andy Murray

Like this: Like Loading...