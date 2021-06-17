The 2021 Olympic Tennis Favorites

by Bob Stockton

@BobStockton10

Despite the protest from many within Japan, it does appear as if the Tokyo Olympics will be going ahead without delay as athletes and teams prepare their own travel schedules to get to Tokyo and to get ready to compete – for Tennis fans, this does bring some exciting news and it adds another event on the competition calendar and slotting at the same time of year as Wimbledon and the US Open, there’s going to be plenty of competition to watch. Who are the big Olympic hopefuls for the Tokyo 2021 Games, and who’s looking to walk away with gold.

Novak Djokovic – Fresh off the back of a very convincing win at the French Open, Djokovic is looking absolutely unbeatable and as he rounds the corner for being the player to stay at the number one rankings spot for the longest, it’s certainly looking to be a great year for the 34-year-old Serbian player. One win that still eludes him, however, is Olympic gold, having only taken home Bronze at the 2008 games. There had been nods that he would take part in the 2021 Tokyo Games, but with rumours that he may pull out if fans weren’t able to attend, it’s still a little up in the air – if he were to attend he would certainly be a shoe-in favourite however as punters will learn more about bet365 sportsbook options getting closer to the event. Given the current form he has, if he were to attend it could certainly look like a strong winning possibility.

Naomi Osaka – The young Japanese star is well known for her prowess on the court currently holding 4 grand slams at the age of 23 but has also become well known off the court recently following her rows for refusing to take part in media obligations, something that Osaka has received a lot of praise for. Whilst her position at Wimbledon is still unknown as talks are currently ongoing, she does appear to be a shoe-in on the hard Olympic courts as a hopeful to take home the first Japan gold medal in tennis – that is if she chooses to take part.

There could be some notable missing names too – all time greats like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams had all previously noted their own concerns with the Olympic games as speculation around whether they’d attend, for the most part the lack of clarity as recently as May had been why these big names were reconsidering taking part after being certain back in 2019 and with big events capping both ends with Wimbledon and the US Open, agreeing last minute may not be in the best interests of the athletes. As noted with others like Djokovic being uncertain too, so this is yet to be seen – with players like Federer only having Olympic gold missing from the trophy cabinet, it doesn’t seem to be a big priority, and with safety being more important this could certainly be an event missed out.

