Greenbrier Resort In West Virginia To Host Champions Series Tennis

The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will celebrate its ninth anniversary this September with a bit of a twist. This year’s event, planned for Monday, September 13, 2021, will be part of the Champions Series Tennis Tour, with participants playing for a $25,000 first-prize paycheck.

The annual celebration of The Greenbrier’s rich tennis tradition will include four men’s superstars, with a pair of semifinals and a final all taking place in the intimate and picturesque setting of Center Court at Creekside Stadium.

The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will be the finale of a grand Salute to Heroes Weekend at The Greenbrier, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States. More details on the weekend will be released at a later date.

The 2021 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will feature 2003 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, former world No. 2 Tommy Haas, former world No. 4 James Blake and 2006 Australian Open runner-up Champions Series Tennis debutant Marcos Baghdatis. Champions Series Tennis is the North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30. Each event features two one-set semifinal matches followed by a one-set championship match. The winner will earn the $25,000 paycheck. Tickets start at $30 and are now on sale at store.greenbrier.com. VIP packages, including play-with-the-pros and backstage opportunities are available at ChampionsSeriesTennis.com. Proceeds for the event will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The schedule for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic on September 13 will run as follows (subject to change):

11:00am — Clinic featuring Tommy Haas and Marcos Baghdatis

12:00pm — Clinic featuring Andy Roddick and James Blake

1:00pm — Player Party Brunch Q&A (All Players)

2:00pm — Backstage Experience (Meet & Greet with all players)

2:30pm — Semifinal (Haas vs. Blake)

3:30pm — Semifinal (Roddick vs. Baghdatis)

4:30pm — Final (Winners of semifinals)

Roddick was the top American tennis player for nearly a decade. He finished nine consecutive seasons in the Top 10 in the ATP rankings and reached No.1 in the rankings in 2003. Roddick, best known for his powerful serve, won the 2003 U.S. Open and reached four other Grand Slam Finals.

Blake began playing tennis as a member of the Harlem Junior Tennis Program at age 5. As a child, he had to overcome severe scoliosis which forced him to wear a back brace 18 hours a day. Blake, best known for his speed and powerful forehand, reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals and, in 2006, became the first African-American player since Arthur Ashe to reach the Top 10 in the ATP Rankings.

Baghdatis is a former World No. 8 singles player best known for his powerful serve and forehand. He achieved his best Grand Slam result as a 20-year-old at the 2006 Australian Open, beating Andy Roddick and Ivan Ljubicic, before falling to Rodger Federer in the final. That same year he reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Haas began playing tennis in Hamburg, Germany at age 4 before moving to Florida at age 11 to attend Nick Bollettieri Academy. Known for his powerful baseline game, Haas turned professional in 1996 and had immediate success. He reached the quarter-finals in his first ATP Tour event, falling to Pete Sampras, and achieved the World No. 2 Ranking in 2002. Haas went on to reach the quarter-finals at each of the Grand Slams and reached the semis at Wimbledon (2009) and three times in Australia (1999, 2002, 2007).

The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic began in 2012 and has brought legends of the game such as Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, the Bryan Brothers, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and many others to The Greenbrier, celebrating a rich tennis history that dates back more than a century.

Champions Series Tennis began in 2005 and over the last 16 years has featured some of the greatest names in men’s tennis, including Sampras, Agassi, McEnroe, Courier Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Michael Chang and others. Courier won the first Champions Series Tennis event held in 2005.

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is best known as "America's Resort." With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier's breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, Off-Road Driving and Falconry. America's only private casino features table games, slot machines and the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier's full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection is comprised of 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate, offering exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.

Tommy Haas

