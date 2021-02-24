Five Ways Playing Tennis Keeps Your Body Healthy

Staff report

Tennis is a great way to keep your body in shape and healthy. No matter how young or old you are, the game gets your body moving in some very impactful ways.

Tennis is a game that is played on the elementary school grounds and in the most relaxing assisted living home. There is no age requirement to enjoy the health benefits of this game.

If you’re looking for new ways to be proactive about your body’s health, tennis should definitely be on the list of options. Take a moment now to check out a brief compilation of a few ways playing tennis keeps your body healthy, and pick up your racquet today.

Tennis boosts cardiovascular health

The fast-paced nature of the game of tennis keeps your heart rate up. Jumping, swinging, running to readjust, and serving the ball all get the blood flowing throughout your body.

When you work hard to keep your heart rate up for an extended amount of time, you can strengthen your cardiovascular health. Your heart is a muscle, and it needs a workout from time to time too.

Helps retain range of motion

The broad movement necessary to reach out and hit the tennis ball when it comes your way is helpful for maintaining your body’s range of motion. Stretching and reaching promotes tougher muscles and tendons.

However, you should take the work up slowly, so you don’t injure yourself. You don’t need to try and be a Venus or Serena the first time you’re out on the court.

Tennis helps to improve balance

You’ll need good balance to excel at the sport of tennis. Reaching to hit that last second shot will leave you face first on the ground if you can’t keep your balance.

Maintaining a solid equilibrium will also give you more control over where you hit the ball. Aim is important when you’re working to psyche out the competition.

Helps to reduce risk of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is when your body can’t create enough new bone to accommodate the deterioration of older bones. Your bones get brittle and hollow out, making it super easy to suffer bone fractures from everyday tasks.

Tennis helps to lower your risk of developing osteoporosis as you age by strengthening your bones. The consistent movement and impact may seem like a bad thing, but in fact, it is quite the opposite.

Improves motor control and agility

Aiming, swinging, balancing, and moving with purpose are all excellent ways to improve your body’s motor control and agility. Make sure you have quality, supportive sport shoes to accommodate the full throttle performance you plan to display on the court, so you don’t subject yourself to any unnecessary injury.

