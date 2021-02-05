Agassi and Sampras: Looking Back at Their Fierce Rivalry

by Bob Stockton

From the late 1980s to the early 2000s, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras dominated tennis. In the sport’s history, few rivalries have captivated global audiences quite like the one involving the two world-class Americans. Between them, the pair have 22 Grand Slams, and this showcases their dominance, particularly during the 1990s. For as entertaining as their rivalry was, it’s worth taking a step back and considering what has left a more lasting impression on tennis and its passionate spectators. On that note, let’s delve into their success and see how they compare.

How Do They Compare?

At the time of writing, Sampras has won the fourth-most Grand Slams in tennis history. It speaks volumes about his ability that he’s behind only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, respectively. The famous Big Three aside, Sampras is the best of the rest, and there’s no shame in that. In terms of the 49-year-old’s longevity during his playing career, he won his first Grand Slam, the US Open, in 1990, with his last coming in the same competition 12 years later. In total, the California-born right-hander won the US Open on five occasions and is also a seven-time Wimbledon winner and two-time Australian Open Champion.

By comparison, Agassi won eight Grand Slams during his career. Although fewer than Sampras, he is the joint-sixth most successful player, equal with Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors. Even though the five-foot-eleven competitor didn’t win as many as seven titles in one major tournament, he’s a four-time winner of the Australian Open. Fascinatingly, one thing that he does have over Sampras is that he won every Grand Slam at least once. The French Open, which eluded his rival, he won in 1999, defeating Andriy Medvedev. Agassi’s final major triumph came in 2003, but he didn’t win his first until 1992.

Can Their Achievements Be Viewed as a Collective Triumph?

Over the years, the pair often came to blows on the court, with Sampras winning 59 per cent of the games between them. After Agassi went on a five-match winning streak against his rival in the late 90s and early 2000s, the 14-time Grand Slam winner won the final three meetings, including the 2002 US Open final. While the rivalry brought the best out of each other, it also helped bring more attention to the sport.

Because of their combined success on home soil, both Agassi and Sampras played a pivotal role in expanding tennis’ US audience. In the years after their retirements, the sport’s local participation figures peaked, with 18.91 million people in the US participating in tennis, as per Statista.

A Rivalry That Will Live Long in the Memory

On paper, it’s easy to say that Sampras was the better player because of his superior Grand Slam record. However, unlike Agassi, he didn’t win every major competition. In turn, deciphering the better of the two is somewhat dependent on the parameters that you use. That said, as a rivalry, few clashes will ever surpass the action-packed competitiveness of Agassi versus Sampras, who fought tirelessly throughout the 1990s and beyond.

