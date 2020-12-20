Serena Williams – The Greatest Female Tennis Player of All Time

by Bob Stockton

Ever since the birth of her child, Serena Williams had hardly reciprocated the tennis prowess that made her the force of the Women Tennis Association (WTA) while winning the highest major honor in the game as dominated the female category for such a long time.

The younger of the infamous Williams sister that won everything in the world tennis will be hoping to have the beginning of her last dance in the Australian Open despite been touted as the fifth seed to win the first major tournament of 2021 which set to begin on February 8, 2021.

The most successful American tennis player of all time will be heading to the first major tournament of the year with the hope of rejuvenating her career right back. Barty, however, is the favorite to conquer Melbourne in February 2021.

Moreover, the most successful woman tennis player in the history of the game behind Margaret Court and the only female player to win twenty-three major titles in the Open era should not the strife for last dance to ascertain her legitimacy as the greatest woman tennis player to ever grace the game because her numbers are there throughout the history to see.

Right from the start, Williams has always been a reference of shining light and despite some shortcoming in her career, the younger sister of Venus Williams was destined for greatness.

While she tied Steffi Graf on staying at the highest rank in WTA ranking for 186 consecutive weeks as she bosses the female category with 319 weeks of staying at the apex of ranking only behind Graf and Martina Navratilova.

Furthermore, her triumph at the world stage beyond the WTA is a major recognition for her uniqueness above the rest with her Olympic record of four gold medals is just another statistic that makes her the greatest female tennis player of all time. Either playing alone or playing with another female athlete or playing with another gender in the game, it is almost certain that honor is on the platter for one of the most decorated tennis players in history.

While she stands in many categories of achievement and award, the 39-year-old stands alone in winning six or more title in one major event in three out of the four majors, while she also has 66 or more wins in all major competitions she also reaches at least three finals in all major tourney after reaching 30 years, oldest woman finalist at 37, the oldest winner of a major tournament at 35 years, 4 months, the only player to win a major tournament with four-month pregnancy, the only player to win all four major while holding the gold medal of Olympic singles and doubles and many other achievements which can't be quantified even after her turbulent time.

Although the 39-year-old is relatively old compared to the next generation coming through, with the likes of Sofia Kenin making waves and Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka setting the template, Serena is showing no signs of slowing down as she has managed her career extremely well, picking and choosing her tournaments. She has been given some negative feedback for this habit, but it has the potential to increase the longevity of her career even more.

However, at 39, the American is a relative force in the game and she will be looking to scoop some major in the coming years as will be looking to lay her claim on the podium of the greatest ever! But as it stands, the watchful Serena can’t be stopped and one would make her the favorite for three out of the four Grand Slams with the French Open being the only exception. She has never been entirely comfortable on clay and but has won the title there three times.

But with tribulations and adversaries, the Williams stood firm in her pursuits of greatness and she deservedly sits at the throne with no rival.

