Federer, Nadal, Djokovic – The Best Era Ever In Tennis?

With the three supremos going higher every day, it is difficult for the new talent to break the dominant footage that the three have over the tennis world. The era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic to date have proved countless times like that toughest era in the rich history of tennis.

It was the Swiss maestro that broke into the limelight so early, followed by the Spanish wizard before the Serbian genius follows suit in their direction of greatness.

Although, the tennis world is delighted for a slim chance of seeing Roger Federer at the Australian Open come the next February as the tournament was shifted further for three weeks than usual. But the confirmation of the other two supremos is enough to shackle away the chance that the rising stars have in winning the tournament which is spare headed by the Austrian Dominic Thiem, who is touted to win the 2021 Australian Open behind Djokovic and Nadal.

More so, the three monsters have dominated the world of men’s tennis for over fifteen years and still counting while sharing 57 Grand Slam titles themselves. Both the Swiss maestro and Spanish wizard are currently paired at 20 major title after the Spanish phenomenon won Roland Garros for the record of 13th time by demolishing the current world number one and the third of the monstrous three.

Among the three, the last one of them to broke into greatness, Djokovic, on the other hand, still at 17 Grand Slams, can console himself going into the Australian Open in 2021 despite equaling his idol, Pete Sampras sitting at the apex of ATP ranking for his sixth time overall.

More so, despite being the most difficult era of tennis, it is of great advantage to the sport as its popularity has soared the sky and the competitiveness have kept the three in shape for such a long time. But to every prodigy, many good and great talents would inevitably not sparkle and so is the foothold of the best competitive era of men’s tennis.

“I was in the most difficult generation in history,” Fernando Gonzalez articulated. “If Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray had not existed, maybe I would have more prizes and cups, but I feel that it was an experience that enriched me a lot”. He further stressed!

However, Dominic Thiem, Kevin Anderson, Kei Nishikori have strung the standard, but it would not be an easy ride to conquest as the three monstrous are looking to spend their dominant energy most especially, the Serbian phenomenon.

The Serbian is currently the world number despite his Roland Garros final loss in the hand of worthy winner, Nadal, in straight set, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 and his callous attribute that disqualified him in New York to ensure that Dominic Thiem would be a Grand Slam champion in 2020.

As the three are not yet ready to give up the racket and the unprecedented 2020 had to change the flow of the game, the three prodigies would be looking to exert their dominance once again in 2021 but the emergence of Thiem, Nishikori, and Anderson could prove to be nest trios’ of dominance.

