The nearly a year absence of the diminutive Swiss tennis genius in the world could be a way of preparing for the inevitable retirement of the twenty-time grand slam winner. But invariably, some talent begins to pick up the mantle left by the genius with the likes of Dominic Thiem, Kevin Anderson, and Kei Nishikori are touted to drag the superiority in the world of tennis when the trio supremos of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federal finally leave the court for better.

With the first Grand Slam of the year 2021 calendar shifted by three weeks, Roger Federer will look to beat his absence in the game due to injury, surgery, and Coronavirus pandemic that had to alter the existence of the tennis calendar.

Although the absence of the Swiss international in the world of tennis has ensured that the eternal rival of the Swiss genius catches up to him in the number of major tennis won by an individual at twenty Grand Slams. The Spanish feisty left-handed genius won the Roland Garros for the record of thirteen times while defeating the third supremo that defines the modern tennis era, Novak Djokovic to claim his twentieth major while equaling the record of Federer.

Going to the Australian Open in Melbourne, provided Roger Federer is fit to participate in the tournament, the recently voted greatest sportsman of Switzerland will be looking to advance his claim as the greatest tennis player of all time by winning his twenty-first major honor in Melbourne despite the odds against him

However, the absence of his family on the stands and the less crowd on the court could prove to be disastrous to the quest of winning the next grand slam for the Swiss international as the 39-year-old champion is yet to adapt himself to the lack of crowd on the court and his absence in the game for nearly a year could be proved decisive as the like of Dominic Thiem and other have caught up to the 39-year-old ingenuity on the court.

More so, the rise and rise of Dominic Thiem not just in form but in play is a statement to the new set of challenges for Switzerland’s supremo. The Austrian would be looking to win another major at the city of Melbourne, after his successful conquest in Flushing Meadows in September despite the presence of Novak Djokovic in the competition.

Although the Austrian fall short in the French Open but his statement in the afterward had been imperious for his opposition and the Australian Open will be a window to take his game higher among the best in the game but the claim of the Serb in this particular major cannot be overly emphasized.

Novak Djokovic will be going into the new season with a new set of determination as the year to be on par with the remaining two supremos at the twenty Grand Slam and the Australian Open will be a perfect way to kick start the agenda as the Serb is three-time short in rank compared with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in major honor.

More Importantly, Federer will be going into the Australian Open with the best odds, and winning the tournament would even more complicated than usual due to his absence for long and the priority and Intensity of other compatriots Is even deadly fiercer than usual, coupled with the new normal atmosphere that the Swiss are yet to master, however, Roger Federer tenacity and technique for greatly have been displayed for many years and he had always shown the brightest whenever he's against the odds to triumph. But will the 2021 Australian Open be another book of greatness history for Switzerland's greatest sportsman, the ending of February will be the judge.

