Rafael Nadal – Is He The Greatest?

by Bob Stockton

@BobStockton10

The rise and rise of the Spanish phenomenon in tennis court since 2005 cannot be truly well understood, even in his sheer dominance of French Open as he rises to the pinnacle of the tennis world with other two monstrous and prodigy in the game.

Prior to Rafael Nadal’s manifestation of the technical and unbending yield of sheer power play on the central court, Pete Sampras had been the bludgeoning force of reference to greatness as the American tennis legend retired with fourteen Grand Slam titles to his name but the existence of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and the Spanish international, Rafael Nadal has since made people forget how hard it is to keep the consistency on major honor with 17, 20, 20 majors achievement respectively within the three.

However, Nadal is tipped by the high roller casino to win February’s Australian Open behind Novak Djokovic .. But looking at the Spaniard record in major! The thirteen Roland Garros has positioned him to the part of greatness, with 20 grand slams altogether.

Moreover, nothing could have been taken away from the left-handed genius as many greats player and general entertained tennis entertainers had graced the all dusty clay court in Paris but could not have been the boast of the Nadal’s half record on that court.

While winning thirteen of the fourteen Roland Garros he participated in, even defeating his fellow compatriot and arch-rival, Roger Federer on countless occasions in that court and winning his 13th Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam in fashion and in an unprecedented manner to be precise, while defeating the current world number one, Novak Djokovic in a more daunting manner at 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in less than two hours is an attestation to his glory in that court.

With the power play and technical prowess of Serena Williams in the women’s category, the 23 times Grand Slam winner in the Open era had tried on countless occasion to be the Roland Garros force in the women’s category but could not have materialized and while many had tried to outlived the Real Madrid supporter of his French Open throne, but the 34-year-old is getting stronger every day.

It’s more astonishing as the 20 times Grand Slam champion had denied his fellow maestros the chance to lay claim on the beautiful French Open gong, while Roger Federer could only win the tournament once against Robin Söderling in 2009, as Djokovic had his own triumph in 2016.

Although Nadal won the other three Grand Slam with one Australian Open, two Wimbledon, and four US Open to his name.

Like another maestro who won just only one French Open, Nadal too has only Australian Open to his but his prowess on a clay court is astounding to other opponents while he had made name for himself in the field with series of achievements on and off the court.

Nadal remains the fourth in highest-earning rank, with 86 career titles where he stands on the fourth position in the history of the game while new zealand online casino offer the highest odds in the game coupled with Nadal’s two Olympic gold medals is an astonishing achievement to claim the greatest of all time status but his presence among the great wouldn’t have been a debate if he only did not have his monopoly on the Roland Garros.

More so, he may not as gifted as Roger Federer and technicality of Novak Djokovic and brittleness of Pete Sampras, but his tenacity and unbending-like attributes on the court is second to none, thus his success had come from sheer will power to win which is enough to sit among the greatest of all time. But without the French Open Nadal is as gods as the average tennis player in history.

Rafael Nadal

Like this: Like Loading...