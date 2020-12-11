Best Tennis Matches of The 21st Century

By Bob Stockton

@BobStockton10

The 21st century has been the golden era of tennis, for both male and female competitors as the sport has been dominated by certain individuals including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the Williams sisters. Because of this it has created some of the fiercest rivalries in the history of the game and created some of the most legendary games ever seen and we’ve created a list of our favourite games of the 21st century.

First of all, when Federer met Nadal in the Australian Open back in 2017, many were used to seeing these two getting to the finals, but none expected the game to be played at the standard that it was. The back and forth in this game were incredible and produced one of the rallies of century in which Federer came out victorious in 5 sets – unbelievable.

Again in 2017, but this time at the Miami Open where Federer was pitting a place in the finals against Nick Kyrgios produced another classic. Kyrgios is certainly one of the bigger characters on the tennis tour with his erratic ways and aggressive style were perfect for this classic. Federer came out the victor but Kyrgios would have been gutted to lose this game as he did everything possible to win against the Swiss.

Now over to the women’s classic in the French Open final back in 2010 where Francesca Schiavone took on Samantha Stosur was a battle for their first major title for both of them. Schiavone beat three champions on the way to the finals and was firm favourite to lift the title at Rolland Garros. But against all odds, she lost in straight sets to Stosur who put on one of the best net performances in women’s tennis ever having won 14 out of 15 points at the net.

Schiavone and Stosur

