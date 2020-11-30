The Way Too Early 2021 U.S. Open Preview

by Bob Stockton

@BobStockton10

As the globe begins to tackle the unprecedented global pandemic head on, it seems tennis has not got the memo as it is back in full swing with tournaments going ahead as planned. Last August’s 140th US Open was the first tennis Grand Slam to get the ball rolling again, after the wave of chaos was consuming the planet.

Dominic Thiem emerged triumph at this year’s tournament, while Naomi Osaka brushed Victoria Azarenka aside to come out on top in New York.

With most fans constricted to watch the Grand Slam indoors, it seems that the players are experiencing the baron venues first hand, as some players find form and others melt away into the silence.

Let’s have a look ahead of next year’s US Open and changes that the ITF might have to implement all the while seeing how the tournament will unfold.

Suggested Images: Us Open Stadium

Where does the US Open Take Place?

The US Open takes place in New York City, in the borough of Queens, Flushing Meadows. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is the venue and has hosted a plethora of talent over the years.

When is the US Open to Take Place?

The tournament is scheduled each year from August 30 to September 12 and next year should be no different even with the surrounding circumstances.

How Do I Get Tickets for the US Open?

You can find out a vast array of information from the tournament’s official website.

Who are the US Defending Champions?

Suggested Images: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is the defending men’s US Open champion and Naomi Osaka is the women’s holder. The Austrian valiantly fought back from two sets down to beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev to cement his name into the Grand Slam’s history books.

Naomi Osaka recovered from a gruelling first set to beat Victoria Azarenka and win the 2020 US Open. A brilliant display in the first set catapulted the Belarus- born player to the favorite, but Osaka slowly gathered her game and wore down her opponent to pick up another US slam.

Who are Previous Defending US Champions?

Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka are men’s and women’s singles’ title holders. It was Thiem’s first major singles title and the upcoming star will be setting sights for many more.

Suggested Images: Naomi Osaka

Osaka became a three-time major singles and two-time US Open champion when she battled back to bring down Azarenka in the women’s single final. Below are the 2020 US Open winners.

Women’s singles: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Men’s singles: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem Women’s doubles: Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund

Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund Men’s doubles: Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares

Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares Wheelchair men’s singles: Shingo Kunieda

Shingo Kunieda Wheelchair women’s singles: Diede De Groot

Diede De Groot Wheelchair men’s doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid Wheelchair women’s doubles: Yui Kamiji and Jordanne Whiley

Yui Kamiji and Jordanne Whiley Quad singles: Sam Schroder

Sam Schroder Quad doubles: Dylan Alcott and Andy Lapthorne

Who Are the Previous Winners at The US Open?

At first, played over four days in 1881, the US national men’s singles and doubles championships were played in Newport, Rhode Island where the competition has taken place every year for the past 140 years.

The tournament relocated to Forest Hills, New York at the start of the Open Era, and leapfrogged to Flushing Meadows in 1978.

Previous winners include six-time champion Serena Williams, five-time champion Roger Federer, four-time champion Rafael Nadal, three-time champion Novak Djokovic and two-time champions Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams.

Suggested Image: Roger Federer

Other notable winners include Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro and a magnitude of others. Chris Evert is tied with Serena Williams for all-time Open Era singles titles record with six.

What is the Prize Money for the 2020 US Open

The US Open boasts a king’s ransom in prize money and the total player money can amount to over (US) $57 million. Last year the men’s and single’s champion pocketed $3 million, which was significantly lower than previous years due to the pandemic.

The complete prize money for singles’ draws:

Winner : $ 3 million

Runner-up : $ 1.5 million

Semi-finalist : $800,000

Quarter-finalist : $425,000

Round of 16 : $250,000

3rd round : $163,000

2nd round : $100,000

1st round : $61,000

With the US Open under a year away it is never too early to enhance the excitement with an array of tennis spread betting options. Why not dive into the fun today and explore the tennis markets and potentially bag yourself a winner.

Naomi Osaka

Like this: Like Loading...