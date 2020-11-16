Are We Living In The Golden Age of Tennis?

by Bob Stockton

Tennis has been a sport that was born in England has been around for since the 19th century and has grown in popularity since then with millions playing around the world weekly and with TV deals from large broadcasters such as Sky and Eurosport heavily investing in this sport, it is now available to a global audience to be able to watch.

Many Tennis fans will be over the moon with this due to the fact that it is possible that we are currently living in the golden era of the sport with some of the best players of all time still playing and competing against each other, it certainly has been a good time to be a tennis fan.

This period was initially started by a young swiss Roger Federer who won his first Grand Slam Tournament at Wimbledon in 2003 and has since gone on to become the most successful ever at Wimbledon and he certainly has done it in style and class as he graced the courts.

His biggest rival during the 2010’s was Rafa Nadal who was the erratic Spaniard who brought a different element and way to play Tennis with his huge top spin forehand and loud shouts when he plays his shots. However, he turned out to be one of the greatest to play on the clay court with him winning a record 13 grand slams at Rolland Garros and with him only ever losing 2 games ever at the French Open.

A bit further down the line you have the introduction of Novak Djokovic who looked as if at one point he was going to take over the legacy of Federer and Nadal with some successive years of him looking unbeatable. However, he has struggled with some injuries but has still added to the golden era of Tennis.

And finally, it isn’t just men’s tennis that has been in golden era, but the women’s Tennis has also added to the golden era and mainly down to the fact of the Williams sisters Venus and Serena. Both have been unstoppable in the past two decades with them both basically cleaning up at ever tournament and we can’t think of a more successful sister duo than the pair – their longevity has been seriously impressive.

