Despite the lack of form by the Spaniard, the world number 2 and the French Open second-seeded, Rafael Nadal was coming to the 2020 Roland Garros as an overwhelming favorite to scoop the French gong he had won twelve times in his trophy-laden career.

The Spanish international had won nineteen grand slam in his career and he is one short of equaling the great Roger Federal twentieth grand slam. But his victory in this year Roland Garros edition could be thwarted by the series of factors ranging from the change in the Roland Garros tennis ball, the hard court, and the weather condition, which have been the subject of discussion since the beginning of the French Open in late last month.

The twelve-time French Open champion is already in another semifinal and will be looking to win this campaign to further extend his Roland Garros record but will be hoping to the Switzerland international record this year as Roland Garros is the last Major tennis event of this unprecedented year, with several best online slots dropping odds regarding this major tournament.

Globally, the Spaniard fans will be cheering their favorite tennis player to victory in the semifinal match against Diego Schwartzman and they would be hoping to cash in on the Spaniard surge of form by betting their victory on Rafael Nadal to win the Argentine Diego Schwartzman in their semifinal tie.

The advancement of the great Spanish tennis player will be facing either the Serbian, Novack Djokovic, or the Greek, Stefano Tsitsipas on Phillipe Chatrier court on Sunday. Either way, the Spanish international will be facing not only his tennis opponent at the finale of the last major event of the year but he will equally be facing the constant opponent he had been facing since the genesis of the competition in late last month, the weather change and other factors that have contributed to his less dominant displace in this year championship.

More importantly, Rafael Nadal will be hoping to silence the doubter, if he can win the unaccustomed 2020 edition of the French Open tournament. But he would be hoping to make history by winning his twentieth Grand Slam. Carlos Moya, the coach of Rafael Nadal, admits the record 12-time French Open champion is wary of his past foes, but the Spaniard has more history to write at Roland Garros. “Rafa is Rafa, this is Roland Garros and Phillippe Chatrier, there’s history and we must continue it,” said Moya, the former world number one and 1998 French Open winner in which meilleurs sites de casino provided odds for the tennis lovers.

Even when the Spaniard advanced past the Argentine fourteenth ranked Diego Schwartzman in the semifinal, facing the most inform Novack Djokovic in the final could prove to be the major obstacle as Djokovic leads the Spaniard 15–11 in finals, but still maintain his lead over the Spanish international with 29–26 win in fifty-five meeting between the two. Of these matches, 15 have been in Grand Slams with Nadal leading 9–6. Rafael Nadal also leads 6–1 at the French Open and 2–1 at the US Open, while Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2–1 at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal will be banking on his record at the French Open to foster his historic dream of equaling his friend but on court foe a record of twenty grand slam victory. But in as much as the Spaniard wants the record, he will be hoping not to be like Moses that could only see the Promised Land but not attain it.

