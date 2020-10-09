Sofia Kenin: The Heir Apparent To American Tennis

by Bob Stockton

Gone are those days, where the Williams sisters dominated the world of tennis as they constantly share the majors among them at the helm of their career. Dominating the world of tennis, they both shared the sisterhood as they won three gold medals in Olympic reigning from the year 2000-2008. However, due to the age factor and family obligations, the sister is not the force they once were in the women category of the tennis.

The constant retardation of the William sisters is an obvious relegation of the American reign in the world of tennis. Gradually, another American, Sofia Kenin is on the rise and she is making a wave in the ever competing category of the tennis, the women category. The player across the world would be hoping to bank on the American tennis princess to be consistent and to build on her early major triumph in 2020 in the Australian Open, as she’s a step to clinch her second major in the capital of France at the ongoing French Open.

But, the American heir will be hoping to look back on 2020 as the year she has crowned the American tennis throne to reign for a longer time.

Many people on this planet aren’t entirely sure what they want to do with their lives. Kenin is not one of them. Driven by a singular focus winning tennis matches she makes no bones about her lofty goals. “I really want to become No. 1 in the world,” Kenin said in March 2019, while ranked No. 33. “I’ve worked so hard to get where I am. The next goal is to win a Grand Slam.”

Sofia doesn’t own a Serena-like serve, Lindsay Davenport’s raw power, or Kim Clijsters’ explosive movement. In addition to her world-class backhand, her mind is her primary weapon. She has an extremely short memory, a desirable quality for any pro athlete, and regularly finds ways to win points and matches she shouldn’t. She plays her finest tennis in the throes of an old fashioned street-fight.

More importantly, out of all the skills required to play professional tennis, anticipation may be the most difficult one to teach. Part of it knows your opponents’ tendencies, part of it is quickness, but the rest is just a gift that Kenin has in spades.

Moreover, as Sofia Kenin’s serve is by no means a weakness, she has one of the most unorthodox movements on the court, tossing the ball high into the air without looking, then at the last second glances up to focus on the ball before making contact. But her agility and quickness will always a fondly attribute that would ensure her dominance in the tennis world.

Gradually, the 23-year-old is climbing the ladder of the world best tennis player and she is currently running towards fulfilling her dream of being the world number one that Serena William succumbs to two years ago. Moreover, in as much as Serena Williams is rather participating and not competing anymore, Sofia Kenin has already substituted herself for the greatest American tennis player in the competition and not participating in the WTA. The Williams sisters might not have been the force they once were in the world of Tennis, another American superstar has emerged to take the mantle and she is currently making her statement known, throughout the world.

