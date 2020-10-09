Roland Garros 2020: The New Face Is Here To Wear The Crown

by Bob Stockton

Many champions were made ordinary, many favorites were defeated, many dramas were unfolding and the tennis prowess, finesse, agility, and agility were at its peak in this year French Open. The 2020 Roland Garros would not be only remembered as the year Coronavirus altered the third Grand Slam of the year into the last one but would be a year that the tennis fans can see as the birth of a new champion.

Since the dawn of the new millennium, one of the past winners has always present in the final of the women category but no one has ever been so consistent to the extent of dominating the French Open like Rafael Nadal who had won the tournament on twelve occasions. However, the Roland would have a new face in the Semifinal and more so the final would involve the new American emergence, Sofia Kenin, and the Polish surprise of the tournament, IgaSwiatek as they both defeat their semifinal foe in straight set.

More also, the absence of the World number 1 and 2, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka in this year Roland Garros have already opened the ever dynamic women’s category of the tennis. However, the inconsistency of the tournament top-seeded gives rise to the birth of a new head vying for the crown of the last major in the unprecedented year in tennis.

With the openness of the women category of the Roland Garros, many bettors have been tasked with difficulties of doubling their money as the competition has been filled with surprises. However, many will be hoping for no other surprises in the final of the French Open as World number six, Sofia Kenin will be heading to the final as the heavy favorite to reign supreme in the capital of France.

Two first-time semifinalists at Roland Garros squared it off, while two Grand Slam champions met in the other match on Philippe Chatrier Court, as all four players seeking their first appearance in a French Open final. After the semifinal rounds up on Thursday, Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin is assured of a place to vie for their first French Open crown at Philippe Chatrier Court, nerves may be on edge, but the quality of tennis will surely be superb.

The French Open saw the rise of Argentina International, Nadia Podoroskato the fame as the first tennis player in 21years to reach the semifinal of a major tournament despite coming through the rank of qualifier to book their place in the competition and IgaSwiatek, one of the least seeded for the Roland Garros saw her fame increase as she never lost a set to reach the first major final of her career.

More also, Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, has reached only her second French Open semifinal with a relatively easy draw. Although, the Czech international was yet to drop a set before her meeting the American star, Sofia Kenin where she lost the tie in a straight-set to an overwhelming opponent. The Roland Garros fourth-seeded, Kenin will be heading to the final showdown of the French Open as the favorite and a chance to win her second Grand Slam after her Australian Open conquest in this year’s earliest major title.

Come to the latter stage of the French Open, Either Swiatek or Kenin will reign supreme and the women category will be brimming the new face to the crown of the French Open. Either way, the 2020 Roland Garros will be remembered as the Tennis event that produces a surge of positivity in a year that was filled with much negativity.

