Podoroska: The Birth of a New Force

by Bob Stockton

@BobStockton10

Just when we thought we’ve seen it all, the new headline keeps popping up in an unprecedented manner. The Year 2020 has been filled with lots of negativity throughout the year, since the birth of Coronavirus in December 2019. Many doors were shut, many movements were restricted and the economy was closed by the government in which the world of Tennis was not immune.

However, the reopening of the tennis has since produced some memorable actions and many more to talk about, but the rise and rise of Nadia Podoroska in Roland Garros could be the next big thing in the world of tennis which could alleviate the negativity surrounding the unprecedented year in the world of sport at large.

It only took one hour and nineteen minutes for the Argentine, Podoroska to clinched victory in straight sets against the Ukrainian Svitolina, 6-2 6-4, to win through to the last four in just one hour and 19 minutes, and the Argentine unseeded was heading to the final four through the last two of the Roland Garros but the Argentina international luck was off the ride as the Czech, Swiatek ran riot over her to book her final piece with Kenin in the Final, in which online blackjack casinos tabled odds ahead of the game.

Elina Svitolina and Nadia Podoroska were facing each other for the first time. The Ukrainian was aiming for her first semi-final in the French Open. But, Podoroska certainly didn’t want to lose as she was the first Argentine woman to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam in 16 years. Her determination was visible throughout the game as she stunned the No.3 seed of the tournament.

Despite facing many obstacles on her way to her first-ever Roland Garros semifinal this year, the Argentina international certainly lived beyond expectation right from the tournament qualifier where she where proved to be not just an underdog going through her matches.

Nadia Podoroska made history at the French Open yesterday by becoming the first-ever qualifier to reach the women’s singles semifinals at Roland Garros. The world number 131, Argentine Podoroska had never beaten a top 50 player coming into the tournament but stunned No.3 seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets, while the 23-year-old showed impressive efficiency and nerves of steel throughout the quarterfinal match.

Coming to the Roland Garros as an unseeded, no sports book and some would not give the chance to Argentina’s Podoroska, to advance her match, talk less of the reaching the seminal. But, her prowess, nuance, and tenacity have shown the world the birth of new force in tennis. Podoroska also becomes the first female qualifier in 21 years to reach the final four of any grand slam. However, the Argentine prowess manifested throughout the French Open – in which casinosnz.io dropped odds on a daily basis – as World number 131 lost only two sets against Putintseva and Krejcikova in her quest to reach the semifinal of the tournament despite her coming to the event as a great underdog.

Podoroska is now facing IgaSwiatek in the semifinal who is another unlikely hero in the semifinal, which made the two an unlikely candidate in the latter stage of the final grand slam of the season. Moreover, the world number 131, in just her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, follows Belgium’s Filip Dewulf in 1997, as the only other qualifier since tennis turned professional in 1968 to reach the last four at Roland Garros.

The Argentine throughout the tournament has shown exquisite skill, tenacity, perseverance, agility, and tennis prowess which is a trait of the star that has come to dominate the female category of the tennis. We certainly hope she stays for long.

Like this: Like Loading...