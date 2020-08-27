Bryan Brothers Announce Retirement

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan have announced the end of their historic doubles partnership just days ahead of the US Open, scene of their major championship debut in 1995.



As the most accomplished team in doubles history, the Bryan brothers captured an Open Era record 119 trophies in 26-season careers, including all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s, Nitto ATP Finals (four titles) and Olympic gold medal. They also hold the all-time team records for Grand Slam titles (16 from 30 finals) and ATP Masters 1000 crowns (39 from 59 finals).



“We’re most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day,” said Bob Bryan of their decision to retire. “Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets. We’ll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We’ll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans.”



“We feel it’s the right time to walk away,” said Mike Bryan. “We’ve given over 20 years to the Tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives. With that said, we feel very blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans. Winning our final event in Delray Beach and clinching the Davis Cup tie in Honolulu are moments we’ll forever remember and cherish.”



Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “As the most successful men’s doubles team of all-time, Bob and Mike have rewritten the record books throughout their phenomenal careers. It’s difficult to put into words what they have brought to the game, not only on the court but also off it. As flag bearers for men’s doubles, they have been a model of consistency and excellence for the past 20 years, winning more matches, titles, and holding more weeks at No. 1 than any team in history. Hugely popular wherever they have played across the globe, they’ve been exemplary role models and done more for the promotion of doubles than anyone could have imagined. On behalf of the ATP, I would like to thank them for everything they have done for the sport. The Tour will miss them greatly, and we wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”



The Bryans were the standard bearers for doubles for more than 17 years, since they first ascended to No. 1 in the FedEx ATP Doubles Rankings on 8 September 2003. They spent 438 total weeks and ended 10 seasons as the No. 1 team [2003, 2005-07, 2009-2014]. Mike, who became the oldest doubles No. 1 at age 40 on 16 July 2018, also spent the most weeks at the summit of the team game (506). Bob, who underwent hip surgery in August 2018, spent a total of 439 weeks at No. 1.



Bringing their own energy and charisma to the court, they endeared themselves to the public throughout the world and significantly helped grow the sport’s popularity, appearing in 178 tour-level finals (119-59) and lifting trophies in 34 different cities. They also helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007 and at the 2012 London Olympics won the gold medal, adding to their 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal.



During a career-best season in 2013, the Bryan brothers compiled an 11-4 record in tour-level finals, including three Grand Slams and five Masters 1000 titles, to earn 15,110 FedEx ATP Doubles Rankings points. The twins, who also won six ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2014, reached seven straight Grand Slam doubles finals between 2005 Australian Open and 2006 Wimbledon. From 2005 to 2017, and again last year for the 14th time, the Bryans were presented the ATP Tour Fans’ Favourite Team award. They earned the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year award in 2015.



Bob underwent right hip surgery on 2 August 2018, but the Bryan brothers reunited at the start of the 2019 season and went on to lift two ATP Tour titles. They claimed their 1,100th team match win at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on 13 August 2019, and on 23 February 2020 – in what proved to be their last tournament – captured a sixth crown at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, marking the 20th consecutive year they had lifted an ATP Tour title. They finish their legendary careers with a 1,108-359 team record overall.

