U.S. Open Announces Prize Money For 2020; 95 Percent Of 2019 Offerings

The USTA today announced that the US Open will offer $53.4 million in total player compensation in 2020 – nearly 95 percent of its total from 2019 – with $7.6 million dedicated toward player relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USTA, WTA and ATP Tour worked collaboratively to build a payment structure for the 2020 US Open that would feature critical financial balance and support for players. First-round prize money for men’s and women’s singles increased by 5 percent over 2019 ($61,000 from $58,000), while second- and third-round singles prize money was unchanged. Doubles prize money for the rounds of 32, 16 and the quarterfinals also remained the same as 2019.

Both the men’s and women’s singles champion will earn $3 million.

The USTA will also provide $6.6 million in additional relief grants and subsidies due to the decision to not hold the Qualifying Tournament and the reduction of the Doubles draws. These funds will be allocated equally to the WTA and ATP, which will then make the determination of how to distribute and/or utilize them to provide replacement playing and ranking-point opportunities. Previously in 2020, the USTA contributed $1 million to an international player relief fund. “We’re proud to be able to offer a player compensation package that maintains nearly 95 percent of the prize pool from 2019,” said Mike Dowse, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. “The prize money distribution for the 2020 US Open is the result of close collaboration between the USTA, WTA and ATP, and represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being during an unprecedented time.”

First-round losers earn $61,000.

