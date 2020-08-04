World No. 1 Ash Barty Only Top 10 Woman Not Playing 2020 U.S. Open

The USTA today announced that 13 Grand Slam singles champions and nine of the Top 10 women in the world headline the initial women’s singles entry list for the 2020 US Open, to be played August 31-September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

The field is led by No. 2 Simona Halep, of Romania, a two-time Grand Slam champion; No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic; No. 4 Sofia Kenin, of the United States, the 2020 Australian Open champion; No. 5 Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine; No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, the defending US Open women’s singles champion; No. 7 Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands; No. 8 Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland; No. 9 Serena Williams, of the United States, a six-time US Open and 23-time Grand Slam champion; and No. 10 Naomi Osaka, of Japan, the 2018 US Open and two-time Grand Slam champion.

Eight additional Grand Slam champions are entered into the field, including: No. 12 Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, a two-time Grand Slam champion; No. 16 Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, a two-time Grand Slam champion; No. 21 Angelique Kerber, of Germany, the 2016 US Open and two-time Grand Slam champion; No. 32 Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, the 2004 US Open and two-time Grand Slam champion; No. 37 Sloane Stephens, of the United States, the 2017 US Open champion; No. 41 Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion; No. 58 Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion; and No. 67 Venus Williams, of the United States, a two-time US Open and seven-time Grand Slam champion.

No. 127 Lizette Cabrera, of Australia, is the last player to receive direct entry into the women’s singles field. Four players entered using protected rankings: No. 78 Vera Zvonareva (RUS), a former world No. 2; No. 85 Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR); No. 120 Vera Lapko (BLR); and No. 123 Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL). Eight additional wild card entries will be selected by the USTA.

The 19 Americans who received direct entry into this year’s tournament are No. 4 Sofia Kenin, of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; No. 9 Serena Williams, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; No. 13 Madison Keys, of Orlando, Fla.; No. 19 Alison Riske, of Pittsburgh; No. 29 Amanda Anisimova, of Aventura, Fla.; No. 37 Sloane Stephens, of Plantation, Fla.; No. 48 Jennifer Brady, of Orlando, Fla.; No. 51 Danielle Collins, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; No. 52 Coco Gauff, of Delray Beach, Fla.; No. 60 Bernarda Pera, of Tenafly, N.J.; No. 62 Lauren Davis, of Gates Mills, Ohio; No. 67 Venus Williams, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; No. 73 Taylor Townsend, of Atlanta; No. 79 Madison Brengle, of Dover, Del.; No. 80 Jessica Pegula, of Buffalo; No. 88 Christina McHale, of Teaneck, N.J.; No. 96 Kristie Ahn, of Upper Saddle River, N.J.; No. 113 Shelby Rogers, of Charleston, S.C.; and No. 124 Caty McNally, of Cincinnati. The WTA rankings as of August 3 were used to determine the US Open main draw entry list. Seeds will be determined and announced closer to the start of the event

Ash Barty

