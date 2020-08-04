Nada Nadal, Djokovic Leads 2020 U.S. Open Entries

The USTA today announced that world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and seven of the world’s Top 10 headline the initial men’s singles entry list for the 2020 US Open, set to be played August 31-September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Joining Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, among the Top-10 players on the entry list are No. 3 Dominic Thiem, of Austria; No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, a 2019 US Open finalist; No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece; No. 7 Alexander Zverev, of Germany; No. 8 Matteo Berrettini, of Italy; and No. 10 David Goffin, of Belgium. No. 4 Roger Federer, of Switzerland, had previously withdrawn from all remaining competition this year with a right knee injury. No. 37 Marin Cilic, of Croatia, the 2014 US Open champion, is also entered.

Sumit Nagal (IND), ranked No. 127, is the last man to receive direct entry into the field of 128. Three players used a protected ranking to gain entry: No. 71 Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE), No. 83 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) and No. 119 Jack Sock (USA). Eight additional wild card entries will be selected by the USTA.

The 13 Americans who received direct entry into this year’s tournament are No. 21 John Isner, of Greensboro, N.C.; No. 24 Taylor Fritz, of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; No. 39 Reilly Opelka, of Delray Beach, Fla.; No. 45 Sam Querrey, of Las Vegas; No. 55 Tennys Sandgren, of Gallatin, Tenn.; No. 57 Tommy Paul, of Delray Beach, Fla.; No. 63 Steve Johnson, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; No. 81 Frances Tiafoe, of Hyattsville, Md.; No. 83 Mackenzie McDonald, of Orlando, Fla.; No. 102 Marcos Giron, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; No. 111 Denis Kudla, of Arlington, Va.; No. 119 Jack Sock, of Kansas City, Mo.; and No. 126 Bradley Klahn, of Los Angeles.

The ATP rankings as of August 3 were used to determine the US Open main draw entry list. Seeds will be determined and announced closer to the start of the event.

