Three Tennis Books To Read In 2020!

New Chapter Press, the world’s premier publisher for tennis books, has released three new tennis books for the 2020 year.

“The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis” was written by Australian doctor, writer and peace activist Peter Underwood, and chronicles and narrates one of the most misunderstood and little-known eras of world tennis, the Professional or Pro Era from 1930 to 1967. The book focusing on Bill Tilden, Ellsworth Vines, Don Budge, Bobby Riggs, Jack Kramer, Pancho Gonzales, Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver. The book is available for sale and download here: https://www.amazon.com/Pros-Forgotten-Era-Tennis/dp/1937559912/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=The+Pros+Peter+Underwood&qid=1574131803&sr=8-1)

“Juan Martin del Potro: The Gentle Giant” is the first English-language book on Argentine tennis great Juan Martin del Potro and was written by respected Argentine tennis writer Sebastian Torok. The book tells the inspiring story of one of Argentina’s greatest tennis players, del Potro, who famously won the 2009 U.S. Open over Roger Federer and made a miracle comeback from four wrist surgeries to win the Olympic silver medal and lead his native Argentina to the Davis Cup title. The book is available for sale and download here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1937559920/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_U_x_lRArEbY4VMWP3

“Pete Sampras: Greatness Revisited” by Steve Flink documents the then record 14 major singles championships won by Sampras, the man regarded as the greatest American male tennis player of all time. After a fairytale finish to his career when he won the 2002 U.S. Open, Sampras was somewhat forgotten by fans who were exhilarated by the exploits of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. The book is for sale and download here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C1G2M1S/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_VwKdFb37VYRTA

All three books were published under the direction of New Chapter Press managing partner Randy Walker.

Founded in 1987, New Chapter Press (www.NewChapterMedia.com) is also the publisher of “The Greatest Tennis Matches of All-Time” by Steve Flink, “The Education of a Tennis Player” by Rod Laver with Bud Collins, “The Secrets of Spanish Tennis” by Chris Lewit, “The Bud Collins History of Tennis” by Bud Collins, “The Wimbledon Final That Never Was” by Sidney Wood, “Titanic: The Tennis Story” by Lindsay Gibbs, “Macci Magic: Extracting Greatness From Yourself And Others” by Rick Macci with Jim Martz, “Andy Murray, Wimbledon Champion: The Full Extraordinary Story” by Mark Hodgkinson, “Cattle To Courts: A History of Tennis In Texas” by Ken McAllister, “Sport of a Lifetime: Enduring Personal Stories From Tennis” by Judy Aydelott, “Trojan Tennis: A History of the Storied Men’s Tennis Program at the University of Southern California” by S. Mark Young, “Absolute Tennis: The Best And Next Way To Play The Game” by Marty Smith, “How To Permanently Erase Negative Self Talk So You Can Be Extraordinary” by Emily Filloramo, “Acing Depression: A Tennis Champion’s Toughest Match” by Cliff Richey and Hilaire Richey Kallendorf, “Your Playbook For Beating Depression: Essential Strategies For Managing and Living with Depression” by Cliff Richey and Mary Garrison, “Roger Federer: Quest for Perfection” by Rene Stauffer, “The Days of Roger Federer” by Randy Walker, “Jan Kodes: A Journey To Glory From Behind The Iron Curtain” by Jan Kodes with Peter Kolar, “Tennis Made Easy” by Kelly Gunterman, “On This Day In Tennis History” by Randy Walker, “A Player’s Guide To USTA League Tennis” by Tony Serksnis, “Court Confidential: Inside The World Of Tennis” by Neil Harman, “A Backhanded Gift” by Marshall Jon Fisher, “Boycott: Stolen Dreams of the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games” by Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli (www.Boycott1980.com), “Internet Dating 101: It’s Complicated, But It Doesn’t Have To Be” by Laura Schreffler, “How To Sell Your Screenplay” by Carl Sautter, “Bone Appetit: Gourmet Cooking For Your Dog” by Suzan Anson, “The Rules of Neighborhood Poker According to Hoyle” by Stewart Wolpin among others.

