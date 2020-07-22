Citi Open In Washington, D.C. Canceled

The ATP and organisers of the Citi Open announced on Tuesday that the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which was scheduled to begin on August 13, marked the planned resumption of the ATP Tour following the suspension of professional tennis in March. However, with the continued spread of the pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the event.

“It’s disappointing that due to these unprecedented times, the Washington Open will not be able to go ahead this year,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “I know how hard the event has worked to adapt to new and continually changing conditions. Unfortunately for the moment there are still large factors at play which are outside of our control. We look forward to the event returning as one of our signature American events in 2021.”

“After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the Washington Open until the summer of 2021,” said tournament manager Mark Ein.

“With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners.”

Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

