West Virginia’s Greenbrier Resort Offers A National Junior Clay Court Championship

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia will host a new premier junior tennis event, the American Clay Court Nationals, for boys and girls in the 18 and 16-and-under category. The boys and girls 18s event will be played June 21 – 25 while the boys and girls 16s event will be played June 28 – July 2. The event was created to help create competitive opportunities for junior tennis players in the absence of the cancellation of the USTA National Junior Clay Court Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which will be run on the MyUTR tournament platform, will feature fields of 48 players for singles with $5,000 in the college scholarship prize money being offered. Payouts begin in the quarterfinals with $1,250 being paid out to tournament winners. More entry information can be found here: for boys and girls 18s https://app.myutr.com/events/23216?_ref=tennison710 and for boys and girls 16s here: https://app.myutr.com/events/23263?_ref=tennison710 The first 40 entries will be invited to a special two-and-a-half-hour “boot camp” training session with former U.S. Open singles finalist and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Kei Nishikori of Japan at The Greenbrier on June 21.

The event will serve as warm-up act to the 2020 World TeamTennis season, which will hold its entire season at The Greenbrier July 12-August 2, featuring many of the world’s top players.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tragic and a major distribution of normal life as we know it and with this event, we are trying to bring back a bit of normal to competitive junior tennis players across the country who want to come to the Greenbrier to compete,” said Mark Sarver, the event organizer and the founder of TennisOnMain.com, a tennis teaching and services company based in Bland, Virginia. “The Greenbrier Resort is turning into the epicenter of tennis in the United States this summer and we are excited to host some of the next generation of tennis standouts on our clay courts for this special tournament. It is our hope that we can bring more and more competitive tennis events to the Greenbrier in the months and years to come.”

West Virginia has been one of the least affected states during the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenbrier County, site of the resort, only had nine total COVID-19 cases during the duration of the crisis to date.

The Greenbrier is a luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly-appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier’s breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier’s full-service mineral spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection includes 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.

American Clay Court Junior Nationals

Like this: Like Loading...