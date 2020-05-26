West Virginia’s Iconic Greenbrier Resort To Host Entire 2020 World TeamTennis Season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — (May 26, 2020): The Greenbrier is proud to announce that the entire 2020 World TeamTennis season will be held at the tennis facilities at America’s Resort.

The 2020 World TeamTennis season will showcase a 63-match regular season over 19 consecutive days from July 12-30, with the WTT Playoffs to follow. The semifinals will be held on August 1, with the finals taking place on August 2. The top four teams from WTT’s single-division standings advance to the WTT Playoffs.

Three matches per day will be played at Center Court at Creekside, The Greenbrier’s state-of-the-art 2,500-seat outdoor stadium. An indoor court will be used in the case of inclement weather. The matches are scheduled for 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day. All of WTT’s 2020 regular season and playoff matches will be televised or live-streamed on media partners CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel, ESPN+ and/or WTT.com, the league’s official website.

Founded in 1974 with Billie Jean King as a co-founder, WTT is one of five active professional sports leagues in the United States which has been in operation for more than 40 years. It joins the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB with that distinction. The league includes nine franchises – the expansion Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County (Calif.) Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, 2018 and 2019 WTT champion Springfield (Mo.) Lasers, Vegas Rollers and Washington (D.C.) Kastles.

“We are thrilled to welcome World TeamTennis to The Greenbrier and honored it chose our incredible facilities to host its 2020 season,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “America’s Resort has a rich tennis history, and we’re proud to add another chapter with another organization that is blessed with a storied history, World TeamTennis.”

Participating players in the 2020 WTT season include 2020 Australian Open champion and World No. 4 Sofia Kenin (Philadelphia Freedoms), 2017 U.S. Open champ and 2018 French Open finalist Sloane Stephens (Chicago Smash), Grigor Dimitrov (Orange County Breakers), the Vegas Rollers’ Sam Querrey and Bob and Mike Bryan, the winningest and most accomplished doubles team in tennis history, Tennys Sandgren (Orlando Storm) and doubles specialists Rajeev Ram (Chicago), Jean-Julien Rojer (Springfield Lasers) and Neal Skupski (New York Empire), the 2019 WTT Male Most Valuable Player.

“All of us at World TeamTennis are extremely grateful to be able to play the 45th World TeamTennis season and present professional tennis to our sports-starved and tennis-starved audiences through our media partners at CBS Sports, ESPN and Tennis Channel,” WTT CEO Carlos Silva said. “The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our number one priority. West Virginia is among the nation’s fewest cases of COVID-19 and I’m grateful to The Greenbrier and the City of White Sulphur Springs, and Dr. Jill Justice for being so welcoming and allowing World TeamTennis to play on in 2020.”

World TeamTennis will follow the direction of local and state government officials in West Virginia while adhering to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and take every precaution to ensure the safety of its players, coaches and essential staff in executing the operation of its matches. WTT will engage with its teams and league and venue personnel in conducting all necessary testing and screening for COVID-19, as well as outfitting all parties with the personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary to conduct its 2020 season matches while preserving the health and safety of everyone at The Greenbrier over the three-week season.

The WTT plans to allow up to 500 fans to attend the outdoor matches, spread out over the 2,500-seat stadium. Ticketing information and the complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly-appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier’s breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier’s full-service mineral spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection includes 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.

About World TeamTennis (WTT)

World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with nine teams competing in the innovative team format for the King Trophy, the league’s championship trophy named after tennis icon and co-founder Billie Jean King. Since the league’s debut, virtually every major champion of the Open era has played WTT, including Andre Agassi, Venus and Serena Williams, Pete Sampras, Stefanie Graf, Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Bob and Mike Bryan, Sloane Stephens, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Naomi Osaka. WTT is owned by innovator Fred Luddy and entrepreneur Eric Davidson.

