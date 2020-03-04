Best Las Vegas Memories

Las Vegas is known to be one of the most memorable places to spend a holiday, and there’s probably a hundred or so reasons why. Everyone has heard the saying, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas” but should this always be the case? We’ve come up with a list of some things you can do in Vegas to help create some of the best memories while on your trip.

Destruction Therapy

Sometimes you get angry, and the only way to relieve that rage is to break something. What if we told you you could do this, and even bring your friends? Sin City Smash is exactly what you’re looking for! The rage room venue hosts all kinds of activities that involve breaking things, throwing axes, and flinging paint. You can even have your next office or birthday party here!

As long as you’re 18 years old or more, you can smash as many things as you want. Kids under 10 years old will need to have their parent or guardian with to be allowed to take part in the destruction.

Other rage rooms include:

It might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Vegas, but it’s something different to do that everyone can get involved in!

Celebrity Dining

Las Vegas attracts people who like to spend a lot of money, especially in the casino, so it comes as no surprise that celebrity chef owned restaurants dominate the Strip. From Nobu Matsuhisa, to Gordon Ramsay, here a few chefs you might run into in Vegas and their restaurants:

– é by José Andrés : Deemed as one of the “100 Most Influential People” by Times Magazine, Chef Jose Andres owns a Spanish themed restaurant in The Cosmopolitan, famous for its two hour tasting menu that features over 20 dishes.

: Deemed as one of the “100 Most Influential People” by Times Magazine, Chef Jose Andres owns a Spanish themed restaurant in The Cosmopolitan, famous for its two hour tasting menu that features over 20 dishes. : The popular British chef owns a two story steak house in the Paris Las Vegas hotel, as well as the famous Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace.

: Italian chef Giada De Laurentiis has won numerous awards, including an Emmy, for her restaurant and food. Enjoy some of the best Italian cuisine offered in Vegas at GIADI, located in The Cromwell.

The Strip

You can’t experience Vegas properly until you have been on the Strip. What makes it so great is that it has something to offer everyone, but is best known for the world class resort casinos it hosts up and down the street. These casinos are some of the biggest and best you will find anywhere in the world, and offer a number of activities even non gamblers can participate in.

The Bellagio holds the title as the best resort casino in the world, and can be found right in the center of the Strip. Other luxury resorts include; Caesars Palace, The Venetian, and the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Visit AmericanCasinoGuide to discover everything Las Vegas casinos have to offer you!

Las Vegas

