World TeamTennis Taps TennisONE To Be It’s Official Mobile App

The TennisONE App, a comprehensive new mobile tennis app created and run by sports tech start-up Bleachr LLC, has been named the Official Mobile App for World TeamTennis. The announcement comes just days before the WTT Celebrity All-Star Match kicks off the 2020 World TeamTennis season at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California on Sunday, March 1st with some of the top names in tennis.

World TeamTennis, set for its 45th season in 2020, will join the growing number of international tennis events to be featured on the new TennisONE App, a year-round mobile hub for all-things-tennis. Fans who download the TennisONE App will be able to follow WTT teams and players, check live scores, watch video streams, monitor standings and enjoy social games that elevate the mobile fan experience.

The 2020 World TeamTennis season will showcase nine teams and 63 matches over 19 consecutive days from July 12-30, with its semifinals and finals at the Orleans Casino in Las Vegas, NV, August 1st & 2nd. It will mark the second-season under the stewardship of new Chief Executive Officer Carlos Silva.

“The World TeamTennis format is exciting and we’re thrilled to integrate the league and all of its teams into the TennisONE App,” said Kristin Geer, Bleachr’s Chief Executive Officer. “Carlos Silva and his team are revolutionizing World TeamTennis with a state-of-the-art live mobile fan experience, building on the legacy established by Billie Jean King so many years ago.”

Over the past three years, TennisONE has built its reputation in the tennis industry as the mobile app developer-of-choice for ATP and WTA tour events around the world. It has produced white-label apps for prestigious events such as the Miami Open, Rolex Paris Masters, Western & Southern Open, Hall of Fame Open, New York Open, BB&T Atlanta Open, Citi Open, Winston-Salem Open, Volvo Car Open, Delray Beach Open, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Ladies Open Lausanne, Swiss Open Gstaad, and was ranked the #1 app in Canada during the Rogers Cup, two years in a row.

In addition to hosting the World TeamTennis League and Teams, TennisONE’s new year-round app is designed to feature live scores, draws, and action from all ATP and WTA tournaments globally, with exclusive social gaming opportunities for fans.

The Official Mobile App partner of World TeamTennis, the TennisONE App, is available on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded today in the App Store and on Google Play. For more information and to receive a link to download the app, click here.

World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with nine teams competing in the innovative team format for the King Trophy, the league’s championship trophy named after tennis icon and co-founder Billie Jean King. Since the league’s debut, virtually every major champion of the Open era has played WTT, including Andre Agassi, Venus and Serena Williams, Pete Sampras, Stefanie Graf, Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Bob and Mike Bryan, Sloane Stephens, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Naomi Osaka. WTT is owned by innovator Fred Luddy and entrepreneur Eric Davidson. WTT’s 45th season will play from July 12-30, 2020, and conclude with the WTT Playoffs; league semifinals on Aug. 1 and the WTT Final on Aug. 2. For more information on World TeamTennis, please visit www.wtt.com.

World TeamTennis

Like this: Like Loading...