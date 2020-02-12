TennisONE Brings Cutting-Edge Mobile App To Delray Beach Open Fans

The TennisONE App, a comprehensive new mobile tennis app created and run by sports tech start-up Bleachr LLC, has been named the Official Mobile App of the 2020 Delray Beach Open.

The Delray Beach Open is one of the first tournaments to be featured in the new TennisONE App, a year-round mobile hub for all-things-tennis. In addition to live scoring & practice court streaming, the TennisONE App features Daily Match Picks, AI “ball tracer” technology, interactive draws, player stats, trivia, and exclusive news and content from tennis insiders.

“Delray Beach is known as one of the best tennis cities in America, and we are excited to bring a new mobile app experience to those true tennis fans and players during the upcoming Delray Beach Open,” said Kristin Geer, Bleachr’s Chief Executive Officer. “The TennisONE App elevates the fan experience by allowing fans to follow their favorite players, watch them live on the practice court, and play along with Points Streak Live during matches to win prizes.”

Over the past three years, TennisONE has built its reputation in the tennis industry as the mobile app developer-of-choice for ATP and WTA tour events around the world. It has produced white-label apps for prestigious events such as the Miami Open, Rolex Paris Masters, Rogers Cup, Western & Southern Open, Hall of Fame Open, New York Open, BB&T Atlanta Open, Citi Open, Winston-Salem Open, Volvo Car Open, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Ladies Open Lausanne, and Swiss Open Gstaad.

TennisONE’s new year-round app is designed to feature client partners during the tournaments and act as a bridge during the rest of the year to connect to fans worldwide. The app will host live scores and action from all ATP and WTA tournaments globally, with exclusive social gaming opportunities for fans.

The Official Mobile App partner of the Delray Beach Open, the TennisONE App, is available on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded today in the App Store and on Google Play. For more information on how to download the app, click here.

About TennisONE:

TennisONE is a product sub-brand of Bleachr, the leading mobile sports app developer, whose patented geofence technology has powered more than 12 million fan interactions across hundreds of global sporting events. For more information, go to bleachr.co.

About the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 14-23 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour’s first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP World Tour events in the United States. 2020 will be its 22nd year in Delray Beach, and 28th overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 11th year and was the first-ever event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida’s annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA’s “Best Tennis Town” award, and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an “ATP Award of Excellence.” For more information, please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.

