Aussie Open Title Puts Sofia Kenin as No. 1 American

After capturing her first Grand Slam title in her maiden major final at the Australian Open, Sofia Kenin breaks into the WTA Top 10 for the first time in her career today at World No.7.

At 21 years, 81 days old, Kenin becomes the youngest American woman to make her Top 10 debut since Serena Williams in 1999, and surpasses Madison Keys and Serena Williams in the rankings to also become the new American No.1.

By lifting the trophy in Melbourne, Kenin is the youngest American woman to win a major since Serena Williams at the 2002 US Open. She now owns four Tour-level titles, having lifted her first three trophies last year at the Hobart International, Mallorca Open and the Guangzhou Open. Click here to listen to Kenin discuss her dream run in Melbourne on the latest episode of the WTA Insider Podcast.

Sofia Kenin

