TennisONE Launches Groundbreaking Mobile App For Tennis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — TennisONE, the most comprehensive mobile app for tennis fans created by Minneapolis-based mobile sports app developer Bleachr LLC, was formally launched today to coincide with the start of the 2020 Australian Open, the first major tournament of the new decade.

The TennisONE App, available for download in the App Store and on Google Play, is the one-stop destination mobile app for all-things tennis, including live scores, draws and T1 ball tracer, for all ATP and WTA events. The app also features information and rankings on all the top players, with social postings, insider analyses and statistics.

Beginning with the 2020 Australian Open, tennis fans can play along weekly with Daily Match Picks and Points Streak Live, predicting who will win each point of select matches to win valuable prizes in the TennisONE ProShop. The app’s Game Zone also features competitive challenges and trivia.

“We invite tennis fans around the world to download our TennisONE app and play along with live matches,” said Kristin Geer, CEO of TennisONE’s parent company Bleachr. “The new TennisONE app is a fresh new approach to help unite the sport by bringing together tennis players, fans, tournaments, and industry organizations into one mobile platform. The app’s predictive social games are revolutionary in how they will directly connect sponsor brands to the highly-desirable tennis demographic.”

Even before its official launch, TennisONE was recognized as a finalist in the Tennis Industry Association’s 2020 Innovation Challenge, which will be showcased at the Tennis Owners and Managers (TOM) Conference in Orlando, Florida.

TennisONE is also already the mobile app developer-of-choice for more than a dozen ATP and WTA Tour events around the world, including the Miami Open, the Rolex Paris Masters, the Rogers Cup in Canada, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, the BB&T Atlanta Open, the Winston-Salem Open, the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, the Ladies Open Lausanne and the Swiss Open Gstaad.

TennisONE is a product of Bleachr, the leading mobile sports app provider, whose patented geofence technology has powered more than 12 million fan interactions across more than 600 global sporting events. For more information on Bleachr, go to www.bleachr.co.

