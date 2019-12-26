FanHub Expands Relationship With ATP By Launching ATP Cup Bracket Challenge Game

FanHub, the largest provider of casual, free to play sports-focused digital gaming platforms in the world, today announced that they have expanded their relationship with the ATP, building and launching the first-ever bracket challenge game for the inaugural ATP Cup, which will be held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia from January 3 through 12. The six winners of each group and the two best second-placed finishers will qualify for the quarterfinals.

“Tennis has long been one of the sports where fans have enjoyed competitive gaming and being able to work with the ATP in building this bracket challenge will be a great way to expose this unique, first-time event to a global audience,” said Andrew Cronyn, Managing Director FanHub. “The free to play game enables the ATP to engage with fans throughout the tournament, giving them a reason to keep coming back to ATP’s digital platform and bringing the sport of tennis to the forefront.. We believe this will help set a year-round standard for sports like tennis and golf to consistently grow their fanbase like never before.”

“We have always enjoyed the best in class work provided by FanHub, and we believe that this new project will help us elevate the ATP Cup and enhance the fan engagement around our major season launch event to a new level through casual gaming,” said Ross Hutchins, Managing Director, ATP Cup. “While our core fans will enjoy the competition, the ability to gamify the event leads us to a bigger goal, which is having casual fans more engaged, and this will be a solid step in helping reach that point.”

Users must select the group winners from six groups, consisting of four countries, as well as the two best second placed finishers across the groups to qualify for the quarterfinals. After that, the knockout rounds: quarterfinals, semi-finals and final. Using their pre-populated bracket based on their group stage predictions, users will pick the team to progress from each knockout match through to the final, the user who predicts the complete bracket will be eligible for tickets to the 2021 ATP Cup. There will also be daily matches for fans to follow every day throughout the ATP Cup.

The game can be found at https://www.atptour.com/en/atp-cup-bracket-challenge#/

About FanHub Media

Launched in 2012, FanHub was created in Australia by a group of disruptive entrepreneurs who had a passion for engagement in sport. Now with offices in New York City, London and Melbourne, FanHub builds and operates more than 100 products annually to provide commercial opportunities such as sponsorship revenue, conversion to paid products and most importantly, significant fan engagement. Originally launched with Australian Rules Football, we now work with partners that include the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, Turner, the ATP, NewsUK, Draftkings and others to engage in competitive, casual gaming for more than five million fans globally. Whether it’s fantasy sports, a bracket challenge, pick ‘em, trivia, polling or anything else our clients dream up, our platform provides industry-leading reliability, performance and stability. For more details go to http://fanhubmedia.com/.

About the ATP

The ATP is the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuits – the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world’s most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2019 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). The 2020 season will launch in January with the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia, and will culminate with only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams competing for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2020 ATP World No. 1. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

ATP Cup

Like this: Like Loading...